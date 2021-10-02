2- Dimensional and 3- Dimensional Shapes – An Integral Part of Our Life

Geometry has contributed greatly to the evolution of our world. Geometry is considered one of the most important concepts of maths as it has a lot of applications in the real world. One such topic in geometry is 3d shapes and geometric shapes. Every one of us has seen a lot of shapes around us in everyday life. Many times students find it difficult to grasp these topics as they require imagination to a great extent.

Geometric shapes are a common part of our life. We can find them in every part of our world. It doesn’t matter what object it is. Every substance has some or the other shape. There are a lot of defined shapes in our environment. Shapes can be an open figure or a closed figure. Shapes are being taught to students from the start of their academics as they hold great importance in our life. Shapes in our surroundings are classified into two categories. The two categories of geometric shapes are 2-dimensional or 2d shapes and the other one is 3-dimensional or 3d shapes. Let us discuss them one by one in detail.

2-D Shapes: Any shape that is present only in one plane is always a 2d shape. 2d shapes are those which don’t have any volume. They have specific areas and perimeters. All the shapes have a particular formula for them to calculate their area and perimeter. Let us take a few of the 2d shapes.

Rectangle: This is one of the most common figures we come across. A rectangle is a shape that consists of only four sides. Two opposite sides of a rectangle are always equal and all are joined to each other at an angle of ninety degrees.

Square: when one makes all the sides of a rectangle equal in length, then we get a square. Square can be defined as a shape that has four sides and all of them are equal in length and aligned to each other at an angle of ninety degrees. We can get the area of a square shape simply by squaring the value of its length.

Triangle: A shape with a lot of properties. A triangle consists of a total of three sides. A triangle is classified further into different forms of triangles depending on their length and angle. A triangle whose all sides are of equal length is considered an equilateral triangle. There are many more such classifications.

3-D shapes: These shapes are present in three planes. In real life, most of the objects we go through are 3d only. These shapes also have volume apart from the surface area. Cuboid, Cube, Sphere and cone are a few of the 3-dimensional shapes. Let us discuss a few of them.

Cuboid: It consists of 12 sides and 8 corners. Many of the objects present around us are of this shape. All sides are attached at an angle of ninety degrees.

Cube: This shape also has the same number of sides and corners as those of cuboids. The only difference between the two is that in a cube all the sides are of equal length. The Rubik’s cube is of this shape only which most of us must have seen.

We attempted to describe all of the points connected to geometric shapes and 3d shapes in the preceding post. Both are important aspects of geometry and mathematics. As a result, mastering these areas is critical. Students must concentrate and practise these concepts as much as possible. Few students may find it difficult to comprehend these things.

