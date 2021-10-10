10 Free Colleges and Universities in the US

The higher education system in the United States is world-renowned for high quality. Unfortunately, the costs can be prohibitive for many students. But don’t despair! There are always options.

Here is a list of free universities in the United States. Some of them cover the total cost of tuition for students, even if they are international students. Others offer great scholarships and financial aid for students who may need it.

1. Berea College

This institution is located in Kentucky. Providing free tuition to both local and international students is one of the most important principles for this college. Teachers strongly believe in integration and the importance of bringing different cultures together. It was one of the first institutions to promote racial integration within its campus.

International students study for free the first year. After that, however, they must pay $1,000 a year. Fortunately, the university offers many job options to help the student earn money. As you can imagine, the competition is very high.

2. Curtis Institute of Music

It is a private conservatory located in the city of Philadelphia that is known for requiring no tuition. It is a very exclusive institution, and only 160 students are accepted each year. In addition, the institute offers scholarships that fully cover all expenses.

The institute has implemented a merit-based system. As a result, students do not have to prove that they need financial aid to pay tuition.

On the contrary, if a student proves financially needy, they can apply for an additional scholarship that covers the rest of their living and dining expenses. Thus, one of the most important things about the music institute is that students don’t have to drop out because of money problems.

3. Deep Springs College

This free college is located in Deep Springs, California. It is one of the minor institutions in the United States, and it currently only accepts men. However, the school has announced its intention to begin accepting girls soon. Competition is very high, with only 15 students admitted each year. One reason for this is that the institution offers financial aid to each student. This includes the cost of tuition as well as housing.

Students are required to work on the ranch where the college is located. In this way, one of the main pillars of the philosophy of this institution is promoted: physical labor. In addition, professors encourage students to be more independent and self-confident, with fewer than eight students often present in seminar-style classes. Therefore, students are expected to be well prepared in their courses.

4. Washington State University

This university is located in Pullman, Washington. It offers a wide variety of academic programs for local and international students. Unfortunately, free tuition for international students is not guaranteed. However, simply by applying, you are eligible for generous scholarships.

Academic standing is one of the requirements for admission. For admission, your knowledge is crucial. You will also have to write an admissions essay. If you doubt how to write professional goals statement, check the information on the Internet. In addition, university management can expand the scholarship, but the student must maintain a high GPA throughout his studies.

5. Alice Lloyd College

It is one of the few institutions in the United States that has a work-study agreement. This means that students are required to work at the institution. If students don’t work a minimum number of hours, they can’t get a college degree. However, the college work requirement allows the institution to offer free tuition to all accepted applicants.

The program is designed to help students develop a sense of responsibility and appreciation for work. Jobs are available both on the college campus and off-campus in the surrounding area. In addition, the college offers a variety of jobs as the student progresses in his education.

6. College of the Ozarks

College of the Ozarks is a free university located in Missouri. It offers numerous academic programs in the humanities. This institution discourages students from getting into high-interest debt in any way possible. So it provides a conditionally free program of study. This means that students must work at least 15 hours a week to qualify for this benefit.

However, the college only covers the cost of tuition. Food and living expenses must be considered separately. There are several scholarships available to students to help pay for these expenses.

In addition, the summer work-study program allows students to earn extra money that can be used to pay for living expenses.

7. Warren Wilson College

This institution of higher education is located in North Carolina and offers academic programs in the humanities. Also, the college requires students to study, engage in community service, and work on the college campus.

Warren Wilson College offers two basic free tuition options. The one that applies to international students is called Milepost One. There are specific requirements regarding the student’s annual income as well as a minimum GPA. However, an important addition is that students must live on campus and participate in the Warren Wilson Work Program.

8. Barclay College

This is a Christian college located in Kansas. It is mainly known for its ministry degrees and for being one of the free universities in the United States. The college has diversified its program offerings in recent years.

It also offers scholarships for all admitted students, an excellent opportunity for those who want to pursue higher education.

The scholarship only covers the cost of tuition. Students must live on campus to be eligible for this benefit.

9. University of the People

This institution is an American online college. It is adequately accredited and offers a wide range of academic programs, from health sciences to management. This online college offers free tuition for every student. However, there are application fees as well as grading fees.

Despite this, the university offers numerous scholarships to help students cover these costs. The institution’s goal is to make education accessible to every student, no matter where they live in the world.

10. U.S. Naval Academy

The institution is located in Annapolis, Maryland. The academy offers full tuition coverage, including room and board and medical care. As for international students, they must be referred to the academy by their countries to be eligible for financial aid. About 60 international students are attending the academy.

Unlike U.S. students, who must serve in the Navy for five years after graduation, international students must return to serve in their home countries.

