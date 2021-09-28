Where to Find Kid’s Craft Accessories at Wholesale?

According to Statista, the market value for kids, arts and crafts supplies was calculated at $1.17 billion in 2020. This value is expected to increase in the coming years, which proves how lucrative this business is.

If you also want to start a wholesale kid’s crafts accessories business, you should first select your suppliers. You should know where you can buy premium quality supplies at affordable rates. Below is a of the best wholesale places for kids’ crafts accessories in the US.

Let’s check the list of the places below to know more:

1. Fun Express

Fun Express is a leading supplier of wholesale toys, novelties, giftware, and premiums. They offer more than 10,000 items in their product line, ranging from traditional items to modern trends. The best thing about Fun Express is that they provide premium quality products at super affordable rates to their customers.

Another reason to choose this supplier is that they have a team of talented artists and designers who can make customized arts and crafts items for you. Fun Express has divided its products into different categories, including crafts and education, occasions and holidays, party supplies, and more.

2. Oriental Trading

Oriental Trading is one of the most trustworthy suppliers for kids’ crafts accessories in the US. This company was established in 1932 with the mission to make the world more fun for its clients.

They offer more than 40,000 unique products to their customers at affordable rates. The best thing about Oriental Trading is that they offer their highest quality products at both retail and wholesale rates. They have earned many loyal customers by providing excellent customer service to their clients for over 85 years.

3. Create for Less

Create for Less is another amazing place to purchase kids’ crafts supplies in bulk. They offer more than 70,000 brand-name craft supplies to their customers at discounted rates. The best thing about Create for Less is that it is super easy to select and purchase products in bulk from their website.

Besides, they also offer fast and reliable shipping with the promise to make delivery in one business day. Create for Less is working on the mission to provide its customers with the best selection of arts and crafts supplies.

4. Dollar Days

Dollar Days is a well-known wholesale supplier for numerous products, including kids’ crafts accessories. This company was established in 2001 to help small businesses.

This supplier is popular for providing top-quality products to nonprofit organizations, businesses, and philanthropic organizations. Dollar Days believes in helping others stand, which is why the rates of their products are super affordable.

5. Vaessen Creative

Vaessen Creative is one of the best wholesale suppliers for kids’ crafts supplies in the world. They have been providing their highest quality products throughout the world for over forty years.

On Vaessen Creative’s website, you can find kids’ crafts items from top brands, including American Crafts, Darice, Kaisercraft, Ranger, Crealies, Marianne Design, Martha Stewart Crafts, Plaid, Sizzix, Tonic Studios, Tsukineko, and We R Memory Keepers.

6. Factory Direct Craft

Last but not least, Factory Direct Craft is another amazing place to purchase kids’ crafts accessories in bulk. This company has been serving its customers with the best quality products since 1985. They offer a wide range of unique kids’ crafts items at affordable rates to their customers. Selection of the products, price, and excellent customer service makes this company stand out in the market.

Bottom Line

A wholesale business for kids’ arts and crafts accessories is indeed profitable. However, if you do not have a reliable supplier, then succeeding in this business will be quite challenging. We hope that the list mentioned above will help you find the best suppliers for your wholesale kids’ crafts business.

