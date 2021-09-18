We Care and Friends Founder, Larry Griffin to be Honored at October 2nd Tribute

Very few men leave quite a large mark on a community as Larry Griffin. For those that know him, you know. For those who don’t, you missed out, but you can catch up here. From a life-long drug addict to spending two years homeless on the streets of Annapolis, Larry Griffin learned not only his lesson but a much larger one that he brought to life!

He became drug-free and decided that this second chance in his life was something worth sharing. In 1990 he realized how deeply Annapolis and Anne Arundel County citizens and families were affected by drugs, poverty, and crime in the area. He saw that change could be brought about by building a strong, continuous family structure. And with that, We Care and Friends was born.

With the help of the community and local and state legislators, We Care and Friends became a force in keeping those who wanted help drug-free and out of trouble. Larry and his beaming smile would meet anyone looking for help–wherever they were. If you were having issues with drugs, violence, alcohol, family issues, or any issue at all, Larry was there to make sure you could work through it together. Through We Care and Friends, many got a head start on rewarding careers and their own second chance.

Larry recently passed the torch of We Care and Friends his wife’s son, Shelton Willett, who has picked up the baton and rebranded it We Care 2.0. (Great story from Mary Grace Gallagher in The Capital).

And now, it is time to pay tribute to the founder with A Tribute to Larry Griffin on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Weems Whalen Field at the Bates Athletic Complex in Annapolis.

Celebrate with live music, food, vendors, crafters, and of course the beaming smile of Larry Griffin.

Are you a musician that wants to play? Perhaps a local business that might like to be a sponsor? Or a crafter or artisan who would like to show off your wares? Please conotact Rachel Griffin at [email protected] for more information.

The event is free and the entire community is invites to celebrate. Donations are appreciated and will go to help offset the cost and supplement the programming of We Care and Friends!

