Watermark Unveils “Becoming Frederick Douglass” Walking Tour

In honor of both International Underground Railroad Month and the 175th anniversary of Frederick Douglass’ self-emancipation on September 3rd, Watermark is offering its newest walking tour, “Becoming Frederick Douglass”. The tour is offered in partnership with the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation, which receives 20% of the proceeds. Patsy Blackshear, Ph.D. President, Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation, Inc. shared:

The Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation is excited about Watermark’s expansion of tours that shine a light on African Americans and African American history. What better way to start in Baltimore than with a tour that highlights Frederick Douglass and his time in this historical city? This was an excellent choice and should broaden insight and historical education about African Americans in Baltimore and the region. We continue to be proud of Watermark’s efforts to be historically inclusive and look forward to our continued partnership in your efforts to highlight African American history.

During this 90-minute tour, your period-attired guide will trace the journey of the young Freddy Bailey, an enslaved 8-year-old from Maryland’s Eastern Shore, to where his master’s three homes in Fells Point once stood. Through the age of 20, he experienced life-altering situations that propelled him to the route of freedom, subsequently becoming the most famous African American and abolitionist orator of the 19th century. Step back in time to the early 1830s and 1840s, and learn about his incredible early story and the impact he has had nationally and internationally.

Points of interest include:

The Frederick Douglass bronze bust at Douglass-Myers Maritime Park.

The streets where the young Freddy Bailey lived.

The Fells Point waterfront where commerce and slave ships entered.

The storefront where Freddy purchased his first book, the Columbian Orator , at the age of 12.

, at the age of 12. The locations of wharves where Freddy worked as a caulker.

The tour will take place from 10:00am to 11:30am each Saturday in September. Tickets are

$25/adult and $13/child. For reservations, please visit: AnnapolisTours.com/Becoming- Frederick-Douglass/. Private tours are available for families, adult and student groups. Please contact Watermark® at 410-268-7601 for more information and booking.

