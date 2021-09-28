TOMORROW: Visit Annapolis and AAWDC Teaming Up Again for In-Person Hiring Fair

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) and Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation (AAWDC) are teaming up once again to help hospitality industry employers connect with qualified workers during a complimentary in-person hiring event at the Crowne Plaza Annapolis at 173 Jennifer Road on Wednesday, September 29, from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

VAAAC Executive Director Kristen Pironis says while economic recovery from COVID-19 has begun, the hospitality industry has miles to go before revenue streams will return to pre-pandemic levels, and jobs are key to the recovery equation. According to Pironis, “Consumers are out and about. They’re driving greater distances. They’re shopping, dining out, and staying in hotels. To further the benefits of this growing consumer confidence, Annapolis and Anne Arundel County’s hospitality businesses need to be fully staffed and ready to serve. The hiring event is one significant way VAAAC and AAWDC can help hospitality industry employers build the teams they need to provide the optimum visitor experience.” Pironis says the virtual hiring event VAAAC and AAWDC hosted in June 2021 was the beginning of a committed partnership dedicated to achieving a sustained economic recovery for the area’s hospitality industry.

AAWDC President and CEO Kirkland J. Murray concurs. As he sees it, “Economic recovery of the hospitality industry is a long-haul effort. Many factors come into play, but the ability to hire and train a skilled workforce is crucial to achieving long term success. Bringing businesses and job seekers together is what AAWDC does best. Our organization is committed to working with VAAAC, local hospitality industry businesses, and area job seekers to help ensure the hospitality industry will have the skilled workforce it needs to be competitive and to provide our residents with the opportunity to pursue their full career potential.”

To help ensure maximum turnout for the September 29 hiring event, VAAAC will run an advance hospitality industry recruitment campaign that uses radio, digital display, and social media advertising to encourage friendly, talented, hard-working individuals to “Apply Now.” The ads will direct job seekers to visit www.ApplyAnneArundel.comto access a list of hospitality industry job openings in Anne Arundel County. In addition to featuring a Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality job board, the VAAAC site will include a link job seekers can use to register for the 9:00 a.m. to noon in-person hiring event at Crowne Plaza Annapolis.

Hospitality industry employers who would like to participate in the hiring event are invited to email Scott Wallace, AAWDC’s Business Solutions Manager, at [email protected]. There is no charge for businesses to participate.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB