Two Injured in Stabbing at Annapolis High School, Seven Arrested

| September 29, 2021, 09:17 AM

UPDATE: A total of seven students have been arrested in this incident and two students were injured with non-life-threatening injuries.  School officials have said that this stemmed from an incident that occurred in a neighborhood outside of the school and was retaliatory.

There will be a continued police presence at the school for the remainder of the day and the County; Crisis Response Team has responded and is working with students and staff.

This story may be updated.

The Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments responded to the Annapolis HIgh School this morning just before 9:00 am for a reported stabbing on the second floor.

The Arc of Central Maryland

Details are still coming in but we understand there are two victims with unknown injuries, but not believed to be life-threatening at this point.  The police do have a suspect in custody and that person is being treated for a severe hand injury.

The school is and will remain on lock-down as police and school authorities investigate.

This story will be updated.

 

