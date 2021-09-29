THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Tractor-Trailer Driver Dies in Early Morning I-97 Crash

| September 29, 2021, 12:09 PM

The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly before 5:10 am on September 29, 2021, troopers responded to the area of southbound Interstate 97 at Benfield Boulevard for a report of an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to a preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-97 to the ramp to eastbound Benfield Boulevard.

The Arc of Central Maryland

The driver failed to negotiate the curve, traveled down an embankment and into a ditch where it overturned.

The driver, a male, was ejected from the vehicle and trapped under the cab. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.  The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration closed the ramp for about five hours following the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

