Tornado Tax Relief for Residents and Businesses

The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) is encouraging residents and businesses whose property has been damaged by the effects of Hurricane Ida to contact the Department, as they may qualify to have their property assessments reduced. Maryland residents can fill out this form and email it to their local SDAT assessment office. A list of all SDAT offices with contact information can be found on SDAT’s website here.

“SDAT is well-versed in natural disaster response, and we stand ready to assist Marylanders whose property has been damaged or destroyed in the path of Hurricane Ida,” said SDAT Director Michael Higgs. “We encourage those impacted to email this form to their local assessment office as soon as possible to have their damage surveyed.”

Multiple locations across Maryland such as Annapolis, Rockville, and Baltimore City have been impacted by flooding and power outages caused by Ida. SDAT’s assessors are currently logging affected properties and will begin surveying damage in the coming weeks. Please note that in order to have your property assessed, you must submit the attached form to your local assessment office.

When a decrease in value is confirmed by an assessor—either from an exterior inspection or from a resident submitting the attached application—an adjusted property assessment will be sent to the County Finance Office and a new tax bill may be issued. If a property owner has already paid their tax bill, a prorated abatement will be issued. If the extent of damage is not clear from an exterior inspection, the attached form will be mailed to the property owner for them to complete and send back.

In addition to real property tax relief, business personal property destroyed as a result of Hurricane Ida may also be eligible for a personal property assessment reduction.

The Department joins Governor Hogan and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) in reminding residents to take all necessary precautions and avoid all affected areas. Click here for more information from MEMA on how residents can be weather prepared by ensuring that they know how to receive warnings, follow safety tips, and take certain actions.

Download (PDF, 525KB)

