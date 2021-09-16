TODAY: Mission Escape Rooms To Support Tornado Relief!

Mission Escape Rooms, Maryland’s largest operator of escape rooms, announced today that it will donate 100% of the sales of escape room experiences booked for Thursday September 16th to families affected by the tornado that came through Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, September 1st.

The tornado caused disastrous damage to homes and businesses in the Edgewater and Annapolis neighborhoods. There have been multiple GoFundMe accounts set up for families who have had their homes destroyed and now are in need of help of rebuilding their homes and properties. Mission Escape Rooms will be donating all of the sales of escape room experiences on September 16th, 2021 to families in need of help to rebuild. If there is a family in need that has been affected by the Tornado in Anne Arundel County, please email [email protected] so that they can be helped.

Mission Escape Rooms Owner Jason Cherry has held other fundraisers to support causes, including the Wildfires in Australia and the Barstool Fund.

To ensure a purchase is part of the Fundraiser to help support the families affected by the tornado, customers should book an experience for September 16th, 2021 via MissionEscapeRooms.com using promo code IDARELIEF.

