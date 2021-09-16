THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Tickets now on sale for the 52nd Annual Maryland Seafood Festival — September 25th and 26th

| September 16, 2021, 05:28 PM

The Maryland Seafood Festival is back!

After a year off, you can enjoy a tasty variety of fresh seafood, a selection of entertaining musical talent, hands-on exhibits, thrilling demonstrations, and more at the 52nd Annual Maryland Seafood Festival!  Come out on Sept. 25th & 26th  at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Online tickets are on sale NOW.  Don’t delay.  Click here to purchase your tickets.

Check out their website at www.mdseafoodfestival.com.
What’s Cooking in 2019:

  • Over 100 seafood menu items
  • Live music, TWO STAGES, ALL DAY LONG
  • Moon Bounce rides
  • Beach Volleyball,. Kan Jam, Kickball
  • Ax Throwing
  • Mobile Escape Room
  • Beach soccer, Corn Hole, Spike Ball
  • Trampoline Show
  • Chesapeake Arts Village
  • Craft Beer & Oyster tasting
  • Back by popular demand – FIREWORKS!
  • AND SO MUCH MORE!!!

Due to the limited availability of crabs and crab meat this year, crab prices are higher than in previous years.  In addition, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs.  A LIMITED number of steamed crabs will be available on-site without pre-orders.  PLEASE PRE-ORDER BY SEPT. 21, 2021. 

Bring your family, friends, bathing suit, and sunscreen to relax and enjoy a day on the bay celebrating and supporting local charities.  Buy your admission an crabs and/or parking tickets in advance!

Visit www.mdseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.

