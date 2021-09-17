Things Are Heating Up at the Annapolis Town Center This Month

The Annapolis Town Center is back at it with a full line-up of new events, tenant activations, and pop-ups to close out the year. Everything from concerts aimed at supporting the local community to festivals featuring youthful business leaders. See what the property has planned for the rest of September:

Ruah and True Food Kitchen team up on September 18 to lead a partner-inspired yoga session and after-hours meal featuring True Food’s new fall menu. Registered guests are invited to explore connections through yoga, touch, and breath with their partner under a candlelit atmosphere, all while enjoying a glass of wine and listening to soft music. Following the session, all will enjoy the delicious flavors of fall’s beautiful bounty with True Food. Their fall menu features a variety of seasonal ingredients like roasted butternut squash, toasted mulberries, brussels sprouts, and pomegranates. Reservations are required. Space is limited.

ArtFarm Studios is teaming up with Annapolis Town Center to bring you the Honor Pop-Up Exhibit & Gallery from September 24-26. Focused around honoring the expression of Black artists in our area and celebrating the legacy of the annual Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival in Annapolis, this exhibit contains curated pieces from Banneker-Douglass Museum and ArtFarm Studios. Proceeds will go toward updating the art room and supplies at the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County.

Scout & Molly’s invites guests to their Fall Kick-Off event September 25 and 26 to show off their autumn-inspired collection. Shop from trendy Burnt Orange sweaters, fashionable jackets, and new knitwear scarves. If you missed the podcast we did with Jane Abraham, owner of Scout & Molly’s , please be sure to give it a listen right here.

Spend a Night Out On The Town and help support community members impacted by Hurricane Ida. On October 10, the Town Center will host an outdoor concert experience featuring the East Coast’s original 80’s band, The Reagan Years, Danah Denice, and DJ Manjo from JAGMAC. Attendees can purchase concert-only tickets, opt-in for an additional silent disco experience or enjoy the event like a VIP. All ticketed guests will receive entry to the event, the musical experience of their choice, and access to a variety of food and beverages offered by Vintage Views Bar and additional local food trucks. Tickets are limited.

The Annapolis Town Center is invested in the community’s future and the young bosses that will lead it. On October 3, the property will host the Little Bosses Festival that will feature 14 child-led businesses. Broken up into four categories {Jewelry, Café, Apparel, and Crafts}, this event will allow these kid entrepreneurs to showcase their trade, as well as sell their products and services on site. Additional details coming soon.

Make sure to stay up to date on all things Town Center by visiting their website and following them on Instagram and Facebook!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB