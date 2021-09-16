The Clay Bakers on Annapolis’ Main Street to Close After 12 Years
The Clay Bakers, a you-paint-it pottery shop on Main Street in Annapolis is closing its doors on October 25th after 12-years.
In a Facebook post made earlier this morning, they said that they hope to reopen at a new location at some point
The last day to paint will be October 16th with a final pick-up date of October 24th. Appointments can still be made on their website.
Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB