The Clay Bakers on Annapolis’ Main Street to Close After 12 Years

The Clay Bakers, a you-paint-it pottery shop on Main Street in Annapolis is closing its doors on October 25th after 12-years.

In a Facebook post made earlier this morning, they said that they hope to reopen at a new location at some point

The last day to paint will be October 16th with a final pick-up date of October 24th. Appointments can still be made on their website.

