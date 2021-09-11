The Best Ways to Care for Your Parents in Their Old Age

There is no getting away from the fact that as your parents get older, they will find it a lot harder to look after themselves. As such, it’s only natural that you will need to step in and help out where appropriate.

If you are going to care for your parent, it’s important to pace yourself, which means don’t go in all guns blazing, tiring yourself out, and then being unable to sustain the level of care you have started to give. If you go in level-headedly, then it means you are going to be able to provide a great standard of care without burning out.

In order to assist with this, the below list has been put together, which outlines the best and most effective ways available to care for your parents in their old age.

Understand How Much Care is Actually Needed

Caring for someone is an incredibly stressful task to take on. Not only because of the fact it involves a lot of work, but it is also mentally draining. If you start to find yourself overwhelmed, though it is not an easy decision, you may want to consider looking into getting some professional help. This could come in the form of having caregivers come visit or moving your parent into a care facility such as Belmont Village Senior Living San Jose. Here, they will get all of the help they need from professionals while still being in a positive and fun environment.

The best way to fully understand the amount of care that you need to give is by creating a list of tasks. These should include tasks that will need to be carried out daily, weekly, and monthly. By doing this, you will have a clear indication as to how intense providing care is going to be, how much time you will need to commit to giving such care and whether or not you will need to ask for help.

When you have been doing this for about a week, take a step back and ask how intense you are finding the work that you’re doing. Is it something that you really think you will be able to cope with? If so, make notes on the work you have done so you can improve on it or follow it again.

Be Realistic About the Amount of Care You Can Provide While Also Not Jeopardizing Your Own Health

The amount of people who will create a list as specified above and expect too much from themselves truly is astounding. The fact remains that while you may well be able to take care of your parent, you need to ensure the way in which you do that also allows you to take care of yourself. If not, and if you can’t look after them without sacrificing your own health, then again, it’s time to get help in.

If you overestimate what you are capable of, you may well end up developing a serious health condition yourself, which will ultimately mean you cannot care for anybody. You should be as proactive as you can be while still giving yourself time to rest and get on with your own life.

Reduce the Financial Pressure

Depending on your state, there will likely be government incentives that allow you to claim some kind of financial help. This means if you have to work less to provide proper assistance, then there won’t be as much of a financial strain on yourself as you are looking to care for your parent. Some of the options available when it comes to claiming some money in these situations are:

Find government benefits (or private benefits) programs that will help you cover a variety of different costs.

Get paid for being a family caregiver.

Find ways to reduce the costs of prescription drugs that your parent could be taking.

Take Care of Your Home Safety Basics

There will be more safety hazards in your home than you realize, and these will certainly all add up over time. This means that there will consequently be a variety of potential ways that the person you’re looking after could end up hurting themselves, either by tripping, falling, or banging into something.

Some steps that you can take to ensure your home is as safe as possible are:

Make sure that all of your floors and walkways are completely clear of clutter. This includes random items, cords, and even rugs, as they are a tripping hazard.

Add grab bars into the bathroom, both near the toilet and in the shower, to offer as much stability as possible.

Add stair railings or install a stairlift to ensure safety when traveling up and down them.

Update the lights in all the rooms so that they’re bright as possible to give your parent as much visibility as possible. You should also ensure that the light switches are easy to access too.

Make sure all of the appliances in your homework well and are within easy reach of one another.

Try and minimize the need to use any kind of step stool or to bend down low.

Ensure that Communication is Both Simple and Accessible

One of the most important aspects that you need to ensure you have is an easy way to communicate with your parent. If you don’t have this, then when they are eventually trying to get your attention, if a simple call for help isn’t doing it, they could hurt themselves when trying to find you.

Not only this, but if there is an emergency and they need to contact you as quickly as possible, they will be unable to do so if you do not provide them with the proper means of communication. Make sure you have a phone nearby or some kind of bell so that whenever they need anything, it is incredibly easy for them to get in touch. There are also wearable medical alert devices available that it is a good idea to make use of.

