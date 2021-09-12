Taxicab Mural in Ward 3 (Parole) to be Dedicated at Public Ceremony on September 16

The City of Annapolis will dedicate a new mural on the side of the Samuel L. Gilmer Department of Transportation headquarters in Parole, 308 Chinquapin Round Road at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021. The public is invited to attend the dedication.

The mural honors more than 60 Annapolis individuals, (men and women) for “taking us in the right direction.” The mural was created and painted by Jeff Huntington and collaborators at Future History Now. The project was painted over the summer to honor the many African American taxi drivers throughout Annapolis’ history.

The mural was completed with support from the Art in Public Places Commission (AIPPC) with financial backing from Severn Bank, Hyatt & Weber, ShoreGate Partners, Arason & Associations, Annapolis Carpet and Flooring, and others.

Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, who advocated for the mural project, said, “the design is striking, and reminds us of the commitment of our taxi drivers and transit service operators to serve this community.”

Mayor Gavin Buckley, a longtime champion of public art, added, “you have got to see this mural in person. It ‘drives’ home the importance of all manner of transportation options that make a City like Annapolis function. As we move to more green technologies and expanding mobility options in the City, we will continue to honor our history.

