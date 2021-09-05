Softball Throw-Down: One Annapolis Vs Drug-Free All-Stars

In Annapolis, the Mayor’s One Annapolis softball team will face off in a “celebrity” game against the Drug-Free All-Stars in a day of festivities at the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center and Truxtun Park on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The event will run from 11 p.m. to 4 p.m. The first pitch for the softball game will be thrown at 12:30 p.m.

The co-ed game is being played to raise awareness surrounding issues of addiction and recovery. The event will also raise funds for the Recovery Awareness Foundation. Following the softball game, there will be additional sports events and clinics for youth, including:

Free soccer clinic for ages 6 to 15, courtesy of A3 Soccer, Inc. (www.a3soccer.com)

Exhibition basketball game at 2 p.m.

Throughout the day, attendees can collect stickers from vendors, exhibitors, and sports activities to be exchanged for food later in the day.

The day’s events are sponsored by the Mayor’s Office, the Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks, and the following organizations:

Premier Planning Group

Recovery Awareness Foundation Inc

Annapolis City

Evolve Life Centers

Grace House Recovery Homes

Hope House Treatment Centers

Elevate Recovery Centers

Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs

Pathways Treatment Center

New Life Addiction Counseling

All-Pro Team Sports (Making Uniforms)

HeadShot Pro Photography

The Drug-Free All-stars play regular games on Monday night. The team from the Mayor’s office is suiting up for this one game.

“One of the issues we have struggled against throughout the pandemic is a rise in overdoses and opioid use,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I am grateful that we can host an event to share information and resources, but also to let individuals in our community know they are not alone. I hope people come out to this event!”

