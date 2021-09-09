September 9, 2021 | Daily News Brief | School Bus SNAFU. Pittman for Moore. Hogan’s COVID Update.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County Police say that the twine was not a racist incident. School buses were all fouled up yesterday and are expected to remain that way for a while. Governor Hogan updated us on COVID in Maryland. Senator Elfreth and Delegates Henson and Jones filed for re-election. County Executive Pittman made a premature endorsement for Governor in Wes Moore. GateWaiter is the new Uber Eats app for BWI. There will be delays on the Bay Bridge this morning at 10 am. And there are a bunch of new sculptures in town!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, September 9th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Here we are again-the home stretch of the week and I am kinda psyched today in particular– the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is kicking off their September Sunset Concert Series tonight at 6 pm with Michael McHenry Tribe–and there is nothing wrong with that. OK, so let’s get into the news, shall we?

Here’s an update to a story we brought you on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police were investigating a report of a piece of twine that was hanging off of a lynching memorial in Severna Park. The person reported that it appeared to be tied like a noose. After several days of investigation, police determined that the twine was present when the memorial plaque was dedicated and was in place to support a flower arrangement.

Yesterday was the first day of school and today even more kids are expected to go back. But there was a huge bump in the road–18 bus routes were canceled with little to no warning to parents and dozens more were significantly delayed. We spoke with Bob Mosier, the school’s spokesperson and he did not paint a nice picture. There is a nationwide shortage of drivers and the contractors just cannot find enough people. The reasons–they have been unemployed for more than a year and found other work–they tend to skew older and be a vulnerable population–and other companies like Amazon are on fire paying more and offering much more flexible schedules. There is not an end in sight and the schools have put up a special page on the site and are asking parents to check the status of their routes DAILY. That site is aacps.org/busrouteissues. Of course, this does not explain why the school district was not more prepared. And of particular concern, it seems like the canceled routes were some of the ones most needed–lower-income communities who may not have access to other means of transportation or families that have the ability to transport the kids to school. Yet another side effect of COVID that we did not county on.

Yesterday, Governor Hogan held a press conference to update on COVD. The key points– 95% of seniors are vaccinated. 75% of all eligible adults have been vaccinated. The Vax Scholarship was a success and booster shots are now available for all seniors in congregate care facilities. He also called for pharmacies to offer boosters to anyone that presents as immunocompromised without a prescription or doctor referral. And they are launching a $3 million program to go door to door in rural communities to encourage more vaccines.

A quick political note or two… while next year’s election is a long way away, and candidates have until the end of February to file… Senator Sarah Elfreth and Delegates Henson and Jones have filed for re-election. I assume they will run as a slate. And in the 30A delegate race, there are a lot of contenders all looking to bounce out the two delegates that were appointed to the position. And in a weird sense of timing, County Executive Pittman has jumped out of the gate and endorsed Wes Moore for Governor. Not saying if it is a good thing or a bad one, but why not wait until we actually see who the players are. I lost all faith in the League of Conservation Voters several years ago when they endorsed candidates without knowing who was running. If you aren’t willing to get ALL of the information, then to me, your endorsement doesn’t carry too much weight! Just sayin’.

If you are planning to cross the Bay today at about 10 am, plan to get held up. There are four HUGE cranes coming up the Bay headed to the port of Baltimore and the MDTA will be shutting the bridge down about 10 am for about 15-30 minutes. They want to prevent any on-bridge accidents from gawking. If you are up at the Key Bridge at noon–the same issue. These cranes match some that came up a few years back and they are huge clearing the bridge by literal feet.

Not sure if this is a smart idea..or more proof that as a society we are lazy! GateWaiter is a new program launched at BWI. It is like Uber Eats for the airport…more than a dozen restaurants and a few retail outlets are participating. You order via an app and then someone brings it to your gate. I am not seeing many reasons I might use something like that, but..hey it is here. If anyone uses it, let me know how it went.

And as we begin to wrap up, you may be seeing a bunch of new sculptures popping up around town. The Annapolis Arts District along with the Inner West Street Association and the David Hayes Art Foundation are bringing his renowned sculptures for about a year! Darrin and Alison from Art Farm will be creating educational programming throughout the year. You can see them now at Maryland Hall, Bates Middle School, MC3, Lemongrass, the Stanton Community Center, and the Graduate Hotel with more to come!

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be…up this weekend are the guys from Park Fit in Severna Park and next weekend–Margo Cook from 1 North Wealth Services. And please make sure you let your favorite businesses know we are doing them and tell them to reach out. They are completely free! Look for a bonus podcast later today with David Lowery, the founder of the band Cracker!

Now, a quick thank you to the four sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. Rehab 2 Perform, and MacMedics.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in just a bit!

