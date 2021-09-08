September 8, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Odenton Fire. Tour Bus Shooting. Prevailing Wage.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! MacMedics up in Severna Park and Lanham! And NOW OPEN in Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…Odenton fire leaves 8 without homes. A rapper’s tour bus was fired upon while heading to BWI. County Executive Pittman wants a prevailing wage for County contracts. Visit Annapolis’ visitors center will remain open late for two final Dinner Under the Stars. September Sunset Concert Series at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park begins tomorrow!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday I recorded a local business spotlight with a way cool business up in Glen Burnie called Challenge which is a virtual reality escape room.. hard to describe but incredibly cool and a lot of fun.. the episode will release on October 2nd but you can check them out online at ChallengeMD.com OK, we do have a good amount of news today, so, let’s get into it, shall we?

A Labor Day fire has damaged 6 Odenton townhomes, three with major damage. A total of 8 people were displaced at the fire on Willow Leaf Lane. Around 445 pm, the fire department started receiving 911 calls about the fire. When they arrived the rear was on fire and it had spread into the attics of adjacent homes. Sixty firefighters responded to the 2-alarm fire and thankfully there were no injuries. There is no cause yet, although it is under investigation and there is no estimated cost of damages.

A tour bus was open fired upon from a car along MD 295 near BWI yesterday morning. When I say a tour bus, I am talking about the type that transports rock bands and not tourists. This bus was coming from the MECU Pavilion in Baltimore headed to BWI. While not confirmed, it is believed that Rapper Trippie Redd and his entourage were on board, but the State Police will only say that there were ten people on board. The driver of the bus was struck and managed to safely pull it to the side of the road. This all happened about 245 am yesterday and the state police are asking for anyone that may have witnessed this to contact them at 410-761-5130.

Last night, County Executive Pittman introduced legislation that will require a minimum wage to be paid to employees working on contracts awarded by the county. On the legislation, Pittman said, ” A hard day’s work should provide a worker a fair wage.” Another aspect will be that contracts will require 51% of new hires and new jobs to be residents of the County. The legislation has partisan support with all of the democratic council members signing on and none of the republicans. Based on the capital spending plan …fiscal 21 to 26, this will cost taxpayers $34.3 million dollars.

If you are headed out to Dinner Under the Stars tonight. The Visit Annapolis visitor’s center will be staying open a bit later. They are inviting the public inside to have a drink and check out all that Anne Arundel County has to offer residents and visitors alike. They typically close at 5 pm but will remain open until 7 pm tonight and next Wednesday which is the final Dinner Under the Stars for the year. So, if you are waiting for a table–pop in and say hello!

And as we wrap it up…the weather looks great the rest of the week and tomorrow kicks off the September Sunset Concert Series. This is the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s fall concert series at their park campus on Edgewood Road. Concerts begin at 6 pm and like the summer ones they are free but a donation is a nice thing to do. Up tomorrow–perennial fave…Michael McHenry Tribe and his soul and funk-rock style. So put THAT on your calendar!

And finally, congrats to Erika who will be headed to Rams Head On Stage to see the Women’s Work Comedy Tour on Saturday! And congrats to Tim and Kelly for the consolation prize–a $25 gift card to Caliente Grill! Congrats!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our four sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Mac Medics.

A quick reminder to please leave us a rating or a review if you have a chance, we’d really appreciate that!

Alrighty, now hang tight, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that and more in about a minute!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast