September 30, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Stabbing at Annapolis High. Budget Surplus. International Podcast Day!

Today…Seven students were arrested and two injured in stabbing melee at Annapolis High School. Police are investigating a fatal tractor-trailer accident on I-97. The final September Sunset Concert Series is tonight at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Comptroller Franchot announced a $2.5 billion budget surplus for Maryland. The SHA says to expect heavy traffic this weekend due to the Renn Fest. And it is International Podcast Day–how are you celebrating?

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, September 30th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Thirty days has September… and just like that, we are into October. And I just ordered my Halloween costume. OK, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

A pretty chaotic scene at Annapolis High yesterday morning. Just before 9 am, two school resource officers witnessed a fight and stepped in to break it up and realized that one of the students had a knife. In the end, two were sent to the hospital with stab wounds–one a victim and the other a suspect, but police have said that there were several others involved, and all in all, they have arrested seven students and charged the one with the knife with attempted 2nd-degree murder. All have currently been charged as juveniles meaning that any records will be sealed and likely expunged at age 21. County School’s superintendent Dr. George Arlotto said that the fight was a holdover from a dispute in a neighborhood a week ago. As a precaution, all after-school activities were canceled and a heavy police presence was in place throughout the day. Police do believe that there may be additional charges and additional arrests and are asking any students that have video of the incident to contact the tip line at 410-222-4700.

And while we’re talking schools…so far…and hopefully this is a good sign, only 7 bus routes are canceled or delayed for today. But as usual, they are updating this at 615 am, so please check aacps.org/buses to make sure your bus is running.

The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal tractor-trailer accident that happened just after 5 am yesterday morning on I-97. The driver, who has not been identified, lost control on the exit ramp to Benfield Boulevard in Millersville, rolled down the embankment, was ejected, and ultimately pinned underneath the cab of the truck. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and the ramp was closed for about 5 hours while they cleared the wreck and investigated.

Here’s some good news! Maryland’s Comptroller and Gubernatorial candidate, Peter Franchot announced that Maryland has a $2.5 BILLION dollar fund balance in the budget. He credited the balance to the Federal stimulus that increased business and personal income and expanded consumer spending. Maybe the Feds should have held onto that money–they are trying to beat the clock to avert a government shutdown at midnight tonight. So, Club Fed peeps–you may be getting a long weekend!

And with good news comes the sad news. With this being the last day of September, it means that the September Sunset Concert Series must come to an end for 2021 at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. The final one is tonight starting at 6 pm at the campus on Edgewood Road. The ever-popular Dan Haas Band will take the stage and he might even sing about his Bombas socks! As always, the concerts are free but a donation is appreciated. Bar, and food trucks for your dining and drinking pleasure! And the weather looks great so I will see you there!

And the SHA put out a warning which I thought was a bit unusual, but they are expecting larger than normal crowds this weekend at the Renn Fest. They ask motorists to be patient and expect heavy traffic on I-97, MD 450, MD 178, and many local roads, and SHA will post signage as well. And remember, all tickets for the fest need to be bought online. Do not show up and expect to be able to buy a ticket. Go to rennfest.com to get yours. Huzzah

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be…up this weekend a very cool new business up in Glen Burnie,–Challenge Virtual Reality Escape Rooms. And next weekend– Rehab 2 Perform who is having a grand opening today at 4 pm…swing by and check them out at 1750 Forest Drive in Annapolis.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in just a bit!

