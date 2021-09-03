September 3, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Tornado Assistance. Annapolis On Good Morning America. Rehab 2 Perform Makes Inc. Magazine List.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Here's the skinny on assistance if you have tornado damage; and the NWS verdict. Some political one-upmanship in Annapolis. Good Morning America came to Annapolis yesterday. Rehab 2 Perform made Inc. magazine's list of top private companies. A weekend list including Navy Football, Pops in the Park, First Sunday Arts, and Renn Fest!

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 3rd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

This is a public service announcement. Unless you want to be out a lot later than planned, do NOT go out with Joe Barsin of Citizen Pride to a Rams Head Beer Release night. You’ve been warned. But the new harvest beer Rams Head released is pretty decent. Well made it another week..barely… and the weekend is here so let’s get into it, shall we?

Let’s start off with a bit more tornado news. The National Weather Service rated it an EF 2 –the scale goes from zero to five with a 200-yard width. Locally, both the Mayor of Annapolis and the County Executive declared states of emergency and the Governor offered to help as needed. There are two community resource centers set up for residents and businesses –one at the Southern District Police Station on Stepneys Lane in Edgewater and another at the Mount Olive AME Church on Hicks Avenue in Annapolis. The county has set up a portal to report the damage–you can find it at aacounty.org/damagesurvey Additionally, the county is placing dumpsters for debris collection at the Woodland Beach Fire Company, and in the 400 and 1900 blocks of Shore Drive. In Annapolis, the City is reporting 38 people displaced, 3 buildings destroyed, 24 condemned buildings, 26 with major damage, and 49 with minor damage. They said they expect the numbers to rise as the building inspectors complete their work. The City also cautioned to make sure you are using a licensed contractor for any repairs and to watch out for scams.

And an interesting political note amongst all this. As the Mayor, County Executive, Delegates, Senator, and Alderpeeps including the Ward 3 Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles all took advantage of the photo-op slash stroll with the Governor along West Street inspecting well-insured buildings–which do not vote in elections, Ward 3 candidate Keanuu Smith-Brown invited the Democrat front runner for Governor, current Comptroller Peter Franchot to tour two subsidized housing complexes that sustained damage. Brilliant political move right there–bad look for Pindell Charles!

I mentioned this yesterday, but tune in to Good Morning America on Tuesday. Monica Alvarado from Bread and Butter Kitchen will be featured for her work at Feed Anne Arundel. They filmed the segment yesterday morning and we have some photos over on EyeOnAnnapolis.net While Feed Anne Arundel was formed in the pandemic, they sprung into action yesterday providing close to 500 meals to first responders and families affected by the tornado. Well done!

And this seems silly to me, but out of Baltimore, a restaurant called Gypsy Queen..it’s actually a food truck is changing its name to The Queen Truckstaurant . Why you might ask? Because apparently, it is offensive to Gypsies. Not sure if this is silliness, seriousness, or a very shrewd PR stunt.

What is not a PR stunt is that one of our sponsors has been named to Inc magazine’s list of fastest-growing private companies. Rehab 2 Perform came in at 1398 out of 5000. This is the second straight year for the company which recently opened here in Annapolis at 1750 Forest Drive..the old MAIF building. And they are getting ready to open their sixth location in Columbia in a few months. So congrats to Rehab 2 Perform.

And as we wrap up, not enough going on to warrant a full weekend wrap-up, so here is the abridged version. Saturday, Navy football kicks off their home opener at 3:30 pm against Marshall and tickets are available at NavySports.com–stay tuned to us for all the updates. At 5:30 pm on Saturday, it is the free Pops In The Park concert at Quiet Waters Park by the Annapolis Symphony. And on Sunday at noon, it is the First Sunday Arts Festival along West Street in Annapolis. The Renn Fest is in full swing as well so that may be a great option considering the weather! And a programming note…Monday is Labor Day, and we are not doing any labor. We’re gonna take the day off and chillax!

OK so that’s it for the news but a reminder that coming up tomorrow for the Local Business Spotlight–Jane from Scout and Molly’s at the Annapolis Town Center–and I may have some fun news about them and True Food Kitchen in the next week or so! And coming up next week, the fun guys from Park Fit. And, I think I have a bonus podcast or two coming up next week as well–so stay tuned!

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great long weekend, stay safe, wash those hands, be kind to people, keep the Delta variant away and we’ll see you on Tuesday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

