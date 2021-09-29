September 29, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Ramos Gets 6 Life Sentences! Incumbents Win in Annapolis. Zebras on the Lam!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Jarrod Ramos received six life sentences. Pindell-Charles, Finlayson, and Arnett won the Annapolis primaries. AACPS has some strange wording on outbreak letters and buses are still canceled. Severn Bank cleared the last hurdle to merge. Frontier Airlines will fly non-stop to Cancun from BWI. And there is a herd of zebras on the loose in PG County!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I forgot to mention yesterday that there was big news to come…and it did. So why not get this hump day started and get right into the news…shall we?

The big news is that piece of crap Jarrod Ramos should never see the light of day as a free man. Ramos was sentenced yesterday to six life sentences ….one each for the murders of John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiassen, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters. He got another for the attempted murder of photojournalist Paul Gillespie, and then several hundred additional years for the injuries and assaults on the other survivors. Judge Michael Wachs said they would run consecutively. And while we never want to move on, we can hopefully now move forward and continue to press on.

In other big news.. if anyone ever tells you that their vote does not matter, ask them to talk to Toni Strong Pratt and Sheila Finlayson. The results of last week’s primary are finally in and all of the incumbents that had a race won. In Ward 3, Rhonda Pindell Charles bested Keanuu Smith-Brown 366 to 167 which was far more than I expected. In Ward 4…Sheila Finlayson was trailing by 13 votes after the election, and just eeked out a win by 5 votes– 228 to 223. Your vote DOES matter. And in Ward 8, Ross Arnett bested Kati George 450-332. Finlayson and Pindell Charles do not have a Republican challenger, nor does Ward 1 Elly Tierney or Ward 7 Rob Savidge. So half of the City Council has already been determined for the next four years! We will be speaking with the candidates in the next weeks and will have interviews release right around the time ballots are mailed so stay tuned. The election is on November 2nd.

School news… interesting phrasing on a COVID letter that is being sent to parents–it is for schools that have outbreaks and it says:

As such, all non-vaccinated students and staff in classes in which two or more of the students are enrolled as well as any other non-vaccinated students or staff who are determined to be close contacts must quarantine for 10 days from the date of their last exposure to a COVID-positive student.

I guess AACPS has a special breed f COVID that is only transmissible when two or more positive people are in a classroom. So apparently a single positive person is unable to spread the virus in AACPS buildings.

As to the buses. check aacps.org/buses for the latest at 615 am, but going into this DNB, 16 routes have already been canceled and another 3 are delayed.

Our own Severn Bank is one step closer to becoming Shore United Bank. All of the regulatory approvals were complete yesterday and now the only thing they need is the Boards of both to sign off on the deal, which is almost a given. The date of the meeting is October 22nd and then the new signs will get ordered. This takes Severn from being a state-chartered local bank to a national bank. After the acquisition, Shore United will become the 11th largest bank in the region with $3 billion in assets. And you know, I a kinda sad about that!

With the Mexican Cafe now closed for good, some people say there is no good margarita in town. Well…Frontier Airlines wants to help you out with non-stop service to Cancun from BWI. They will offer 4 non-stop flights per week starting on December 17th and introductory fares start at $89 each way.

And as we begin to wrap up another PG County story. Apparently, a month ago, five zebras escaped a Prince George’s County farm in Upper Marlboro. And apparently, you cannot chase a zebra to catch it, you need to corral it. And these zebras are smart–they decided to divide and conquer with three traveling together and the other two split off and are traveling together. This is reminiscent of the Bronx Zoo Cobra from 10 years ago, but I am totally on Team Zebra.

Alrighty, now hang tight, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather all of that in about a minute!

