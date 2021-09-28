September 28, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Bus Woes Continue. Hogan Needs Biden’s Help. Six Flag Fight Fest. Light House Grant.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Outbreaks in schools and buses still being canceled. Governor Hogan asks for a disaster declaration from President Biden. Six Flags annual Fright Fest turned into a Fight Fest necessitating trimming hours and tightening policies. The Light House received a $20K grant from the Phillips Charitable Foundation! It’s Ticket Tuesday and we have some sails on the #WilmaLee, the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s skipjack.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Loving the fall weather right now. Yesterday I started my podcasts with the candidates in Annapolis..so look forward to that, and also talked to Betty Buck about her new foundation and the heartbreak as to why it had to be started! Well, we probably should get into it so..shall we?

The Health Department has determined that there are several COVID outbreaks in several schools and the logic on the quarantining is confusing. How a ten-day quarantine morphs into 3 because there was a 7-day gap in notifying people of the exposure. But this year, it seems that nothing is working well or right in the schools. Buses included. And speaking of buses. 13 are canceled so far–likely more to come at 615 this morning. But this IS an improvement…it may be because there are fewer kids riding due to quarantine. But as always– check aacps.org/buses before you sent the kiddos off to school.

Governor Hogan wants some help from President Biden! He has asked the president to pony up a presidential disaster declaration for the damage done by Ida. This will allow Counties to draw funds from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to distribute to residents for repairs and re-housing. Anne Arundel and Cecil counties were the hardest hit–us with the tornado, and Cecil with flooding. The final tally for the tornado was 142 homes damaged or destroyed, 37 residents were displaced, 25 commercial buildings damaged with 15 of them condemned. The City estimates businesses lost $3.8 million and, according to Governor Hogan, apparently Annapolis paid for tree removal for any resident that could not afford to do it on their own.

One of the area’s best Halloween attractions has always been Fright Fest at Six Flags in Prince George’s County. But not so much this year. This past weekend, the amusement park was the scene of multiple fights, and significant vandalism to the property and to vehicles in the parking lot by teens pretty much running amok. The park closed an hour early on Saturday night and as a result, they are closing at 9 pm for the rest of the season and will not allow any new visitors to enter after 7:00 pm. Honestly, don’t take the risk– take a pass.

And as we wrap it up. The Light House is the proud new owner of a $20,000 grant from the Phillips Charitable Foundation. This will be used to fund housing and eviction prevention for an ever-growing population of people vulnerable to homelessness. If you want to get a deeper idea of the issues they faced and are facing, scroll back a bit and listen to the bonus podcast we did on Monday, August 30th

Finally, it’s ticket Tuesday, and while I am waiting for Laura over at Rams Head to refill my stash…I have 4 pairs of tickets to sail on the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park’s skipjack Wilma Lee. She only has a few more weeks of sailing this year so get out on her if you get the chance. If you want to go, tweet it out that you’d like a pair, and be sure to tag me @eyeonannapolis and the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park which is @McNasbys and I will pick a few winners. Good luck! And speaking of the museum, I am looking forward to an evening there for Leadership Anne Arundel a bit later tonight!

