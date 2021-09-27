September 27, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Shooting in Glen Burnie. Navy Loss. Music Festival.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Governor Hogan has a partial solution to the school bus issue. Americans and Marylanders are spending like drunken sailors. Baysox are in the playoffs! Anne Arundel County Food Bank receives two tractor-trailers of food! BIG just shipped their 9 millionth book to help with world literacy. And Elvia from Annapolis Green has info about a cool event this week. And go vote–if you are a democrat in Annapolis Wards 3, 4, or 8.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Good morning, it is Monday, September 27th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! What a gorgeous weekend! Saturday was a bust for me..had to do a bunch of overdue paperwork, but Sunday–brunch at the always great Metropolitan — and no Mayor Buckley did not pay me to say that… a walk downtown to check out the electric vehicle showcase and a chance meeting with Senator Astle–always good to see him. But alas, it IS Monday, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The daily school bus update! According to AACPS, there are 16 routes that will not be delivering your kids to school today. However, they are updating that list about 15 minutes after we release the DNB, so please check aacps.org/busesfor the latest cancelations and delays.

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to shock-trauma on Friday night. They got a call reporting gunshots in the area of Greenleaf Terrace in Glen Burnie and found a victim on the ground in the 8000 block of Crainmont Drive. He was sent to shock trauma with non-life-threatening injuries and evidence indicates that the shooting did indeed happen in the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace. Police are asking for any tips or information– give detectives a call at 410-222-6145

In some better police news, the Annapolis Police have awarded six scholarships to City students. The $5000 scholarships can be used for any post-secondary education including a trade school. The scholarships are funded by private donations and notably again, for the third year, an anonymous donor made a sizable contribution in memory of the five slain employees of the Capital Gazette. The winners this year are Katerina Brown from Annapolis High headed to the University of MD, Amelia Clemens from St. Mary’s headed to Catholic U, Simon Durland also from St. Mary’s headed to Penn State, Damira Fowlkes from Annapolis High going to New York and the Parsons School of Design, Kelly May from South River’s STEM Magnet to the University of Tennessee, and Isabella Papaleonti from Annapolis High off to George Mason. Congrats all and best of luck!

Speaking of colleges…Navy. Particularly Navy Football. The good news is that they looked a lot better than they did the first two games. The bad news is that they lost to Houston 28-20. Navy has not had a 0-3 start since 2001 when they went winless all season. Next up is UCF which comes to Annapolis next Saturday for a 3:30 pm kick-off. UCF is picked to finish in second place in the American. We will have the coverage of the game, so be sure to follow us on Twitter and look for a live blog post on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

O-3. That was a big number this weekend between Navy Football and the Bowie Baysox. The Baysox saw their season end this weekend in Akron after losing to the Aeros 6-5. This was a best of 5 playoff series and that loss, combined with the two here in Bowie, doomed the chances. But it was a great season and the Baysox finished 73-47…which is the best winning percentage in club history. Looking to 2022–the Baysox open at home on April 8th against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Info and tickets at baysox.com which makes sense!

And as we begin to wrap up, a few dates for your calendar! December 11. It is the annual Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade (not the parade of lights–they are VERY sensitive about that)…but that is always a fantastic evening–and even better when it is really cold in my opinion. Interested in participating? There is a decorating and information seminar at EYC on October 8th from 7 pm to 9 pm.

And the second date is a little closer–like this Sunday at the Eastport Democratic Club. The music scene in Annapolis is coming together to remember and honor one that was lost–Sean Hetrick passed away unexpectedly in November of last year and the music and his music goes on. Free festival but donations accepted at the door. Live and silent auctions, food, and a lot of fun. Oh yeah, and music–Pressing Strings, Skribe, Kavoossi, Timmie Metz, Alexander Peters, and Sean’s band The Leftovers. Please come out, donate and bid generously–and it all benefits AMFM.

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Ambassador Aiken, from Eastport Pickleball–that was a fun one..despite the passing firetruck. Up next weekend Challenge Virtual Escape Room in Glen Burnie. We dropped a bonus pod on Friday with Alan Hewitt from Alan Hewitt and One Nation. He’s the keyboardist of the Moody Blues and that was a fun one. Don’t forget, tomorrow is ticket Tuesday so you want to be sure to listen for a chance to win some stuff, and if I were a betting man, it’d be for Alan’s show at Rams Head On Stage on the 4th.

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and MacMedics.

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that coming up in just a bit!

