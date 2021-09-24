September 24, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis Police Arrest PG Cop A Month Late. Remote Learning Coming to AACPS Quarantiners. Weekend Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! Annapolis Green and the EV Showcase this weekend! And NOW OPEN in Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…The Annapolis Police arrested a PG County officer for a road rage incident in August where he brandished a gun at a motorist. No comment from APD on why it took so long or why PG County released it. A Glen Burnie man will spend 15 years in prison after sexually abusing a minor, male, family member over a period of years. AACPS is devising a system to remotely educate students on quarantine as that number increases. Buses are still delayed. And there are a bunch of things happening this weekend including the Maryland Seafood Festival, the Homeowner’s Expo (we covered the cost of admission–so go it’s free), and the Annapolis Green Electric Vehicle Showcase!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 24th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well made it another week…relish in today. This will be the last night that the sun sets after 7:00 pm until next year. Winter is coming. OK, so we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A PG County Corporal has been suspended without pay after a road rage incident in Annapolis. This happened back on August 26th and the news came from Prince George’s County. It was not disclosed by the Annapolis Police at the time of the incident or today when he was finally charged and arrested. No word from the APD on why that might have been. But according to the charging documents, he was off-duty, in uniform, and driving his own car to his home on Tyler Avenue. He cut off a woman at Rte 50 and the Riva Road exit and at the traffic light at Chinquapin Round Road and Forest Drive she confronted him asking “are you trying to kill me?” His response was to point his weapon at her from a distance of about 15 feet and say ” Get your fat ass back in the car or I’m going to f-ing shoot you”. The officer is an 18-year veteran of the force and was charged with several assault felonies. And a comment from me, if Chief Jackson wants to instill trust in the police department, this is not the way to do it. I have a meeting with him next week to discuss just this issue.

Anne Colt Leitess, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney announced that Ronald Phelps, 61 of Glen Burnie was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor, male, relative. This goes back to May of 2020 when the victim told another adult that Phelps instructed him to perform sex acts pretty much daily for almost two years during the victim’s 3rd and 4th-grade years. Not sure if 15 is enough.

Schools….yesterday I mentioned that I thought the rising COVID cases were concerning and apparently the schools did as well. They are now looking at developing a way to remotely educate kids who are out on quarantine. The policy now is that there is a website where they can get their assignments–but no instruction. And a virtual teacher verifies assignments are turned in. This all goes into effect on October 4th. But it also begs the question-did the county school system not learn anything with virtual education in the past 18 months?

And yes, buses. The latest list shows 19 canceled bus routes and 5 delayed ones. This list will be updated at 615 am this morning, so check aacps.org/buses for the latest. And to give you an idea of what they are up against, I heard a commercial yesterday for Walmart looking for CDL drivers. $87K a year. A robust benefits package from day 1. Maximum 300 miles a day and a guarantee of returning home daily.

And as we begin to wrap it up for the week, here are some thoughts on things to do this weekend. Tonight and tomorrow at City Dock it is the Kunta Kinte Festival. Tomorrow and Sunday at Sandy Point State Park the Maryland Seafood Festival is happening. And also on Saturday and Sunday at the Byzantium Center on Riva Road, it is the Homeowner’s Expo–and it is free to attend, we helped pick up the cost of admission so more people could attend! If you are interested in electric vehicles, Sunday at City Dock is the Annapolis Green Electric Vehicle Expo, and just up the road a bit at Quiet Waters Park on Sunday is the Anne Arundel County SPCA’s Walks For the Animals!

OK so that’s it for the news but a reminder that coming up tomorrow for the Local Business Spotlight- Sara our very own Ambassador of Pickleball from Eastport Pickleball talks to us. And up next week– Challenge Virtual Escape Rooms, a very cool concept!

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our four sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Annapolis Green and the Electric Vehicle Showcase.

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, stay safe, wash those hands, be kind to people, keep the Delta and Mu variants at bay and we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast