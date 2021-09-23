September 23, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Election Update. Shooting. COVID in Schools. Sheetz Is Coming!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Election update in Annapolis. Police investigating a shooting in Glen Burnie. AACPS COVID report and buses are still a problem. Anne Arundel County Public Library wins an award. Sheetz is coming to Anne Arundel County soon. And a bunch of events for your calendar!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Here we are again-the home stretch of the week and I have to give a shout out to Kurt and Leila at Heroe’s in West Annapolis..all their stuff is good but got my first chance to check out the spicy honey wings last night and … amazing! OK, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Well, we know a little more about the Annapolis election results. But no winners just yet! After the in-person voting was tallied they added ballots that were received by mail or in drop-box by Thursday, September 16th … a weirdly random day… and the results are.. Ward 3 Rhonda Pindell-Charles 156 to Keanuu Smith-Brown’s 60. In Ward 4 Toni Strong Pratt 107 to Sheila Finlayson’s 94. And in Ward 8 Ross Arnett 179 to Kati George’s 113. But, there are 876 other uncounted ballots that were received by mail or dropbox after that weirdly random Thursday. And then there will be any ballots that are currently in-transit in the mail..as long as they are received by the close of business on Monday, the 27th. Then on Tuesday the 28th, they will count them. So, with that many uncounted ballots, all candidates are still mathematically in the race. So we wait. Stay tuned!

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man clinging to life in an area hospital. On Tuesday night at 1020pm, they were called to the Shell gas station in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie for a shooting. They learned that the victim, identified as a 25-year-old male, was actually shot on Lamplighter Ridge about 3/4 of a mile away and was driven to the gas station. The only description they have for a suspect is a tall male with dark clothing. You know the drill–if anyone knows anything or has any info to share…even if you think it is small…call detectives at 410-222-6135

Now, let’s talk schools and COVID. To be honest, I am not sure this is looking good. Currently, 1335 students and 29 staff are quarantining for 10 days. This time last week was 578 and 4. As to active COVID cases, currently 223 students and 18 staff. Last week, 86 and 4. The distribution is a bit surprising…elementary schools account for 96, high schools are next at 73, and middle schools are at 43 cases.

And the bus situation is not getting any better either. As of this morning, 14 routes are already canceled and they will be updating that list at 615 am. And yesterday, I heard again that an Annapolis High bus that was listed as running was a no-show stranding a bunch of students from the Annapolis Neck. So, as I have mentioned pretty much every day…before you send the kiddos to the bus stop, check out aacps.org/buses

Now here’s some good news for the Pittsburgh crowd. Sheetz has the go-ahead to build their first store in Anne Arundel County— this is going in at Aviation Boulevard and Amtrak Way up by BWI. This is at the driveway to the BWI Rail Station. The property is actually state-owned so the airport has authority over it. Construction is set to begin in the spring, and if all goes well, it will be open by the summer. And as a heads up…they are trying to get another one in in Crofton at 424 and Route 3. Good deal, but I am a Philly guy at heart so WaWa all the way!

Congrats to the Anne Arundel County Public Library. They were just named the winner of the “librarian at your service” award presented by Unique Management Sevices. This was out of nearly 1400 libraries all over the nation and it was based on their ability to recover materials, serve the community, and expand services. Much of this was accomplished when they abolished fines but was supplemented by the way they worked it out to continue to provide their services throughout COVID. So congrats to Skip Auld and everyone on the team! Now the rest of the county knows what we already know!

And as we begin to wrap up, some calendar things for you. Tonight, if the weather cooperates, it is Rickshaw Lizard at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s September Sunset Concert Series. 6 pm to 8 pm. A donation of $10 is appreciated, there will be a bar and food is by Timber Brick Oven Pizza! But the weather is iffy, so first listen to George, and then check the museum’s social channels.

Coming up this weekend…the Maryland Seafood Festival at Sandy Point Park, The Kunta Kinte Festival at City Dock on Friday and Saturday, the Homeowner’s Expo at the Byzantium Center, and the Electric Vehicle Showcase on Sunday at City Dock!

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be…up this weekend Annapolis’ own Pickleball Ambassador…Sara Aiken from Eastport Pickleball. Up next weekend a very cool new business up in Glen Burnie,–Challenge Virtual Reality Escape Rooms. And please make sure you let your favorite businesses know we are doing these and have them contact me, or give me the info and I will contact them. They are completely free–all I need is their time!

Now, a quick thank you to the four sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. Rehab 2 Perform, and Annapolis Green and the Electric vehicle Showcase

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in just a bit!

