September 22, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis Election. School Update and Rant. Help Wanted.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! Annapolis Green and the EV Showcase this weekend! And NOW OPEN in Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…Not a lot of news yet on the Annapolis election results. The Board of Education will weigh in on the Homecoming issue. Bus update. Governor Hogan gives $3M to help organizations fight hate crimes. The Anne Arundel County Public Library needs you! Visit Annapolis and the AAWDC are hosting a free job fair. And a rant about the schools!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I was face-timing with my daughter who is in Wilmington NC and she said it was monsooning there—flipped the camera and sure enough…like a foot of rushing water on most streets. Hope it’s not coming our way, but we’ll let George eight in on that in a little! It IS hump day so let’s get into it, shall we?

Well, there was an election yesterday and I bet you are on the edge of your seats wondering who won right? Well, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. We may have some preliminary info later today. The reason we don’t have anything? The mail-in drop-off ballots. As of yesterday, just over 1,300 ballots had been dropped in the boxes or received in the mail. But just over 300 people voted in person. Those mailed-in or dropped-of ballots will be counted today at 11 am and if the numbers are drastic, we may know some winners later today or early tomorrow. If they are close, they will have to wait until the 29th which is the next canvas to include those that may have been mailed yesterday. Based on my experience with the post office I am not sure 7 days is enough time but. So, the best we can tell you is to stay tuned.

Let’s jump into schools a bit. Apparently, the Board of Education is not having the decision of Dr. Arlotto to postpone homecoming dances. They quickly added an item to their agenda for tonight’s meeting to reverse his decision. And I have an opinion on that–so be sure to stay tuned for a rant in a few minutes! On the bus situation, as of last night, 11 cancelations, but the morning list will be updated at 615 am so..as before, make sure you check aacps.org/buses to make sure those kiddos have a ride to school.

Governor Hogan awarded $3 million to organizations and religious organizations to help protect themselves from hate crimes. The money can be used for personnel. equipment, and any security enhancements. I am not 100% sure these are all of the Anne Arundel County ones, but…Congregation Kneseth Israel- 147K, Temple Beth Shalom-70K, School of the Incarnation-142K, St. Philip Neri School-148K, John Wesley United Methodist Church-65K.

We all know that there are a lot of jobs out there–if you have a CDL and a clean record–school bus drivers are paying well. I just got info from the Irish Restaurant Company …Galway, Killarney, Boru, and Pirates Cove that they are hiring for all positions. And NEXT Wednesday Visit Annapolis and the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation are putting on an in-person hiring event at the Crowne Plaza by the mall from 9 am to noon. You can register and pre-upload your resume and have interviews all set up in advance…go to applyannearundel.com Businesses wanting to participate..email Scott Wallace at [email protected] there is NO cost on either side of this. Let’s get Anne Arundel back to work!

And as we begin to wrap up, I never give up a chance to sing the praises of the library. They are celebrating 100 years this year and their fundraising campaign 100 for 100. They are looking for a $100 donation with an ultimate goal of $100,000 to help fund all of their programs. For that $100, you will have your name on a plaque at your favorite branch and get an invite to a swanky celebration in 2022..well I am not sure how swanky, but you will get the invite. If you can contribute, aacpl.net/foundation/100for100

And finally, don’t forget–those ratings and reviews really help. So if you are somewhere where you can leave on, please do. But what would be even better is to mention the DNB to your friends and co-workers and suggest they subscribe or follow–it’s free!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a huge thank you to our four sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Annapolis Green!

Alrighty, now hang tight, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather and I have my rant. All that and more in about a minute!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast