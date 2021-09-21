September 21, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Accidents All Over. Homecoming, Buses, and COVID. Biz News. Contest!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Bad accidents in Pasadena and Annapolis. Homecoming dances postponed, COVID numbers climbing, a new vax policy for AACPS and bus woes continue. Steve Palmer from TransWorld Business debuted a new column for Eye On Annapolis.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

The true FULL harvest moon was last night and the skies cooperated…did you get a chance to see it? Or were you still stuck in that Forest Drive traffic? More on that in a bit. Well, we probably should get into it..shall we?

It was not a good day on the roads in Anne Arundel County yesterday. Up in the Dena, the Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal accident that left a 33-year-old Orchard Beach woman dead. She was traveling eastbound on Route 100 near Catherine Avenue and lost control and hit several trees. Witnesses say she was driving erratically and police say they found evidence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Yesterday in Annapolis, a three-vehicle crash at Spa and Forest sent a man in his 40s to Shock Trauma by Medevac. The two other drivers sustained minor and no injuries. The roads around town were a mess as they closed the intersection for about 3 hours. And let me be a bit critical of the police–they recently celebrated their 150th anniversary and they still have not figured out that Annapolis is a series of peninsulas and they still haven’t figured out how to detour traffic around accidents.

And in minor accident news, Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs may be closed today due to an accident yesterday. Around 8 am, a BMW somehow hopped the curb and crashed into the restaurant damaging the brick facade, window and front door. Buddy’s posted on Facebook that they likely would be closed for two days to repair the damage. And for those that know me–yet another example of my BMW hypothesis.

OK let’s talk schools. Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced a new vaccination policy yesterday afternoon. All staff and high school athletes will be required to be vaccinated or be tested weekly beginning on November 22. They are taking the next weeks to figure out how they are gonna administer all that.

And as to the COVID numbers.. currently, 1092 students are home in quarantine .. which is about 1.3% of the student body. There are 21 teachers in quarantine as well. Currently, there are 170 active cases among students and 14 among teachers.

Buses. Still messed up. Yesterday there were at least 23 that were canceled in the morning, and I know of at least one route that was never reported and just never showed up stranding Magothy Middle kids at their bus stop–most with livid parents already at work. Just checked and there are 13 cancellations already and they will update it 15 minutes after this DNB releases. So, be sure to check aacps.org/buses for the latest–beginning to sound like a broken record here.

From broken records to broken hearts… yesterday the schools announced that homecoming dances have been canceled systemwide. Dr. Arlotto said he hopes to be able to hold them later in the year. So that is a bummer for the students. He did say that spirit week activities could continue like pep rallies and homecoming games. I feel so horrible for all these kids ….and I admire them as well for their resiliency.

And as we wrap, make sure you check out Steve Palmer’s column that went up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net a few days ago. We spoke with Steve on a Local Business Spotlight podcast–he’s with Trans World Business Advisors and he has some great info about businesses in the area. So if you are a business owner, or may want to become one, definitely check it out. And any questions– tworld.com/annapolis is the place to go. He’s a great guy and his articles will be showing up every other Saturday at 1 pm.

Finally, it’s ticket Tuesday, and while I am waiting for Laura over at Rams Head to refill my stash…I have 4 pairs of tickets to sail on the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park’s skipjack Wilma Lee. You all like simple contests, so let’s do this again, send out a tweet or a Facebook post saying I want to sail on the #WilmaLee and we’ll pick a few random winners. Sails are good for any sail through October. And so we can find you, make sure you tag us and them. On Twitter we’re @eyeonannapolis and they are @McNasbys. And on Facebook, we’re All Annapolis and they’re Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. Good luck…and this is a great experience…not as great as the Thomas Point Lighthouse, but really great and captain Rick is awesome!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to the four sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Annapolis Green.

Alrighty, now hang tight, George Young is here from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather report. All that–in about a minute!

