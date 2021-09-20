September 20, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Some Bus Help. Food Bank News. Baysox in Playoffs.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Governor Hogan has a partial solution to the school bus issue. Americans and Marylanders are spending like drunken sailors. Baysox are in the playoffs! Anne Arundel County Food Bank receives two tractor-trailers of food! BIG just shipped their 9 millionth book to help with world literacy. And Elvia from Annapolis Green has info about a cool event this week. And go vote–if you are a democrat in Annapolis Wards 3, 4, or 8.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Good morning, it is Monday, September 20th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! What a gorgeous weekend! Saturday I went to the movies and saw the Tammy Faye Bakker movie–recommend it. Yesterday I discovered the Annapolis Antiques Mall on Riverview Avenue and what a cool find. I also got a bike ride around the airport and got a chance to check out that amazing harvest moon. But alas, it IS Monday, so let’s get into it, shall we?

I am not sure if this will help but Governor Hogan has directed the MVA offices to expedite the licensing of school bus drivers. In Glen Burnie, Bel Air, Frederick, Easton, Waldorf, and Gaithersburg on September 25th those branches will focus on bus drivers for Bus Driver Day from 8 am to 3 pm. Appointments are still needed. But the delay from the MVA is only a small portion of the issue–they need drivers. And as usual, check aacps.org/buses for the latest cancelations and delays.

An interesting study from Wallet Hub. During 2020, Americans pared-down spending and paid off debt. Now that it turning around and in the second quarter of this year Americans added $47.5 billion in debt, which is a quarterly record. And little old Maryland is spending freely, our average household debt is now up to $9,282 which is the 15th highest in the nation. As my dad always said… use that credit wisely!

What a nail-biter! The Bowie Baysox are going to the playoffs for the third time in their 28-year history. It all came down to yesterday’s game against Altoona which led 5-3 for most of the game when Bowie took the lead in the 8th. In the end, it was a 7-5 win for our Baysox. Playoff tickets are available at Baysox.com and they are doing it differently this year. It is a best of 5 series and the first two games will be here on the 21st and 22nd. Then they go to Akron for the remaining games for the championship. Let’s go Baysox!

The Church of Latter Day Saints and the Governor’s Office on Community Initiatives paired up to deliver two tractor-trailers of food to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank last week. And it is much needed. They are still seeing more than 64,000 visits in the county to distribution points. This came during Hunger Action Month and Susan Thomas the Executive Director of the food bank was thrilled and said that food donations had dropped off significantly and the timing was perfect and will immediately go out to the community. And as for those donations dropping off…c’mon Annapolis let’s see what we can do. aafoodbank.org is where you want to go to learn how to help our neighbors in need. It can be as simple as picking up one extra can of soup when you shop.

And more good news. I love good news on a Monday! BIG…Books for International Goodwill..a Parole Rotary project just shipped out its 9 millionth book. How cool is that? We have provided 9 million books worldwide to enhance literacy! It went to Nigeria in a shipment with 20,000 other books in a 14,000-pound shipment and will arrive in a few months. If you have books to donate, you can swing by the warehouse 24-7 at 451 Defense Highway and leave them in the shed outside. And if you need to buy books–they hold some back and have sales at the warehouse monthly–and there are bargains to be had.

And in some do-good news… here’s some info about an upcoming green event this weekend

[ELVIA CLIP]

So there you go!

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Margo from 1 North Wealth Services –up next week it is Ambassador Aiken, from Eastport Pickleball. I think we may have a bonus podcast dropping this week and are working on the election podcasts as we speak. So keep an eye out! Don’t forget, tomorrow is ticket Tuesday so you want to be sure to listen for a chance to win tickets to sail on the Wilma Lee before she goes into hibernation at the end of October!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and MacMedics.

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that coming up in just a bit! But wait…forgot. If you are a democrat in Wards 3, 4, or 8–make sure you drop off, mail-in, or go out and vote in tomorrow’s primary! It’s important. OK, now on with the rest of today’s DNB.

