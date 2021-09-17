September 17, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Two Main Street Stores Ransacked. Clay Bakers Closing. 10,000 COVID Deaths. Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Unreliable buses have company with an unreliable COVID dashboard. Two Main Street Annapolis stores were broken into within minutes of one another. States Attorney will not prosecute man arrested for hitting crossing guard. Annapolis Fire Department saved the day by making a quick stop on a house fire. The Clay Bakers in Annapolis is closing for good. Maryland surpassed more than 10,000 COVID deaths. Events from City Dock to Chambers Park and some upcoming bonus podcasts!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 17th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well made it another week…if you missed Noel Casler at Rams Head On Stage last night you missed a GREAT comedy show–see him if you get the chance. Also nice to meet Barbara, Nancy, and Paul who all won tickets to the show–and a bonus to meet loyal listener–Lisa! But if you get the chance…go see Noel! OK, so we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

21 canceled school bus routes so far today–they will be updating. This is your daily reminder to check aacps.org/busesevery day to make sure your kid has transportation. I understand Fox News was in the County doing a story but did not see it. The COVID dashboard seems to be as messed up as the buses as well with the numbers not matching what is being reported to the State and what is being reported to parents directly from the schools. For instance, the State is reporting 6 cases at Northeast High, AACPS says 1, and no letters have been sent out. Broadneck–state says 2, AACPS says 0, yet three letters have been sent out. So, it seems as, with the buses, this is not the most reliable either!

Both Joss Sushi and Cafe Normandie were broken into on Thursday morning. At 254 am, Annapolis Police responded to Joss where the front window had been broken and the video showed three males enter the business and flee without taking anything. A mere 40 minutes later and 4 doors away Cafe Normandie had their front door forced open and the place was ransacked and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen from an office. I guess the police had wrapped up the first investigation and left. Police are saying they are unsure if they are related or not.

And a second update on the guy who was arrested for intentionally striking a crossing guard. The Anne Arundel County Police are still mum, but Anne Colt Leitess, the States Attorney said she is not prosecuting it. Apparently, the officer on the scene relied on the guard’s word and reported it as such. But they said there was body camera footage that shows ” there may have been contact”. In any event, the charges have been dropped, and I suspect that the police might see a lawsuit in short order over this! Stay tuned.

The Annapolis Fire Department quickly stopped a house fire yesterday morning before it could have been a tragedy. Just after 730 am they responded to the 100 block of Clay Street and found fire coming from the first-floor bedroom of a single-family home. They made a quick stop with the help of Anne Arundel and Naval Academy fire departments. 4 residents were displaced and being helped by the Red Cross. No injuries and no damage estimate or cause just yet–but it is under investigation!

Maryland passed a sobering number yesterday. More than 10,000 of us have died from COVID in the past 19 months. Governor Hogan has ordered Maryland Flags to fly at half-staff in remembrance.

The Clay Bakers on Main Street in Annapolis is closing their doors for good after 12 years. They made the announcement on Facebook and said the last day to paint will be October 16th, the last day to pick up will be the 24th and they will be closing for good on the 25th. They did hint that they may reinvent themselves in a different location sometime in the future. This is a real shame because they were one of the only stores on Main Street that got it–they understood that today’s families cannot shop 9-5 and they were always open evenings!

And as we wrap up, not enough going on to warrant a full weekend wrap-up, so here is the abridged version. This weekend, starting tonight is the grand re-opening of the Banneker Douglass Museum on Franklin Street. Hours tonight are 4 pm to 9 pm and Saturday ar 9 am to 6 pm. If you have not visited this museum..here’s your chance–this is a gem in the City of Annapolis. Also tonight, lots of culture… the Chambers Park Concert Series continues at Chambers Park inParole from 7 pm to 10 pm. And down at City Dock from 7-10 is City Dock Tango!

Tomorrow brings us Unity Day in the Old Fourth Ward– noon to 8 pm at Calvert and Clay Streets. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness walk will be held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium between 9 am and 2 pm. Suicide is a real problem and the more we are aware, the more we can do to help prevent it.

Sliding into Sunday–also at the stadium, from noon to 4 pm, it is the 911 Heroes Run by the Travis Manion Foundation. And to wrap up the weekend on Sunday night is the Art in Public Places Summer Concert Series at City Dock–and that is 6:30 pm to 9 pm. Most of these events are free!

OK so that’s it for the news but a reminder that coming up tomorrow for the Local Business Spotlight- Margo from 1 North Wealth Services and up next Saturday is Sara from Eastport Pickleball. If you missed Monday’s bonus podcast with AJ Smith…go give it a listen or just google him and check him out. THAT is one show you want to see at Rams Head On Stage on October 2nd–trust me on that one.

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, stay safe, wash those hands, be kind to people, keep the Delta and Mu variants at bay and we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

