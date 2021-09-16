September 16, 2021 | Daily News Brief | COVID and Schools. No Tug. Hispanic Heritage Month. Southwest Commits to BWI. Pop Up Contest!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Canceled bus routes are still an issue. Covid cases in schools are now being reported. Annapolis is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. The MRE’s Tug-of-War is canceled for 2021. Southwest Airlines is building a giant maintenance facility at BWI. A store closing, a symphony this weekend, and a very special 5K race. Plus, a pop-up contest for a sail on the #WilmaLee.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, September 16th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Here we are again-the home stretch of the week and I am kinda psyched today in particular– the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is hosting another September Sunset Concert Series tonight at 6 pm with The Grilled Lincolns. Hey pop-up contest.. want to go on a sail on the Wilma Lee? Just send out a tweet tagging the museum … @McNasbys… and say I want to sail on the #WilmaLee — I’ll pick a few winners. OK, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

School News! Buses. still about 20 canceled routes. And with the news that UPS and Amazon combined are looking to hire nearly 250,000 drivers, I think we can assume this will be an extended, ongoing issue. To find out the status aacps.org/buses

And here’s the COVID status. As of last night, there were 578 students and 4 teachers in a 10-day quarantine for exposure to covid. Currently, there are 86 students who have been diagnosed with covid and 4 staff members. Most of these are active cases. The breakdown.. 42 in elementary, 23 in high, and 17 in middle schools– which is about how one might expect. Will be interesting to see how these cases evolve over the next few weeks. And it is a bit ironic that while they are encouraging social distancing in the schools, one of the solutions to the bussing issue is to double up students on buses some with 4 to a seat and others sitting on the floor.

Yesterday started Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month and Annapolis is on it. You will notice flags flying on Main Street representing the anniversary of independence for five Latin American countries–El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. For Latino business owners, the City is hosting a breakfast at Sin Fronteras on September 23rd and they will be offering five health fairs for the Latino community throughout the city. Check out eyeonannapolis.net or annapolis.gov/juntos for more information.

This is some bad news. Fearing the increase in COVID cases, the board of the MRE, that’s the Maritime Republic of Eastport has decided to cancel the annual tug-of-war for the second year. This is a personal bummer for me because I have hosted the Annapolis side for quite a few years and always look forward to talking smack with Michael Hughes from MH Media that emcees the Eastport side. And this year was OUR YEAR! But the MRE Premiere, Harry Lockley said “while traditions are important, they’re not worth risking the health of our fellow Eastportoricans”. Hang tight Annapolis, we’ll get them in 2022.

Yesterday, Maryland’s Board of Public Works agreed to contribute to a 3 plane garage with a large driveway for nearly $45 million dollars. In fairness, these are 737 planes and they belong to Southwest and Southwest will put in $90 million. It is a three-bay maintenance hangar and offices at BWI with room for three planes inside and 8 more on the apron. This further cements Southwest’s commitment to BWI and the region … which gives us all incredibly affordable airfares.

And as we begin to wrap up, some calendar things for you. Enchanted Art & Sole Comfort Footwear at the Annapolis Harbour Center is now finally closing for good. We verified that the last day is September 30th. Up to 70% off most stuff, 30% off all Birkenstocks. And furniture and fixtures are for sale as well. Hours are 10 to 6 Monday through Saturday!

The LSO, or Londontown Symphony Orchestra is kicking off their 2021-22 season on Saturday at Maryland Hall. It’s a Tchaikovsky symphony and will feature dancers from the Ballet Theater of Maryland in a tribute honoring Hispanic Heritage Month! All the details on this fantastic organization at LSO-Music.org

And, there is still time to register for the 911 Heroes Run by the Travis Manion Foundation. It happens this Sunday at 2 pm at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium– it’s a 5K, 1-mile family fun run or a 5K GORUCK. Register at 911heroesrun.org/annapolis and make sure you check out the bonus pod we did with Natanya about the event!

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be…up this weekend is Margo Cook from 1 North Wealth Services and on deck for the 25th…Annapolis’ own Pickleball AMbassador…Sara Aiken from Eastport Pickleball. And please make sure you let your favorite businesses know we are doing these and have them contact me, or give me the info and I will contact them. They are completely free–all I need is their time!

Now, a quick thank you to the four sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. Rehab 2 Perform, and MacMedics.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in just a bit!

