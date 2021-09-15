September 15, 2021 | Daily News Brief | AACOPD Follow-Up. COVID and Schools. Money for Small Businesses.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Anne Arundel County Police are wiping some egg off their face after a Cape St. Claire manhunt and a video that disproves a crossing guard’s claim. COVID exposure is sending 50-100 students per day home to quarantine and there are about 50 cases in the schools now. The bus situation continues to worsen and County Executive Pittman is about to throw some money to recruit drivers. Masks are now the law in schools in Maryland–at least for 180 days. The AAEDC is gearing up to give out $500K in grants to small businesses in Anne Arundel County. Plus we have some winners for Ticket Tuesday!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey, I screwed up yesterday and mentioned the Electric Vehicle Showcase and inadvertently got my dates messed up. It is NOT this weekend.. it is NEXT weekend.. so erase that from your calendar! OK, we do have a good amount of news today, so, let’s get into it, shall we?

Our police news is all follow up and none of it looks good for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On Monday, in Cape St Claire there was a manhunt for an armed teen spotted in the woods and an officer said his car window was shot out. Later in the day, they eased up on the rhetoric a bit and went into radio silence. So what happened? There was an adult walking in the woods with a pellet gun shooting at small animals. Police were able to identify him and confirmed it was not a firearm. As to the broken car window, police are saying that it is an “unrelated circumstance” whatever that means. In the end, a lot of resources were utilized for naught, no charges were filed, nor will they be. But, I guess in this day and age you can never be too cautious and I am glad that our police have the capability to handle it if needed.

The other one goes back to last Thursday. Remember the story of the Tesla driver who was impatient with a crossing guard and intentionally steered his car into her striking her in the leg? Well, Brad bell from ABC7 drummed up some security video footage that shows a different story–it shows the car NOT striking her. When ABC7 went back to the scene to talk to the guard, initially said she stands by her story and then admitted that it didn’t exactly hit her. Meanwhile, the driver of the Tesla was arrested in cuffs in front of his girlfriend, spent the night in jail, and has hired an attorney. Meanwhile, the police have just said they are looking into the matter.

There’s always some good information that comes out of the Tuesday morning media calls with the County Executive. Yesterday we learned that 50 to 100 students are being sent home per day to quarantine due to COVID exposure in the schools and there have been 50 reported cases in the schools so far. The school district says they will put the covid dashboard back up on the site sometime today–not sure why it was taken down. Yesterday, there were 21 bus routes that didn’t run, so that problem is getting worse..again, check aacps.org/buses for the delays and cancellations…but Anne Arundel County Transportation is adding larger buses to the community college route and the Edgewater Route to accommodate kids over 12 who can utilize them in lieu of their school buses. I asked if the County Exec had approached the state to possibly get drivers from the national guard as they did in Massachusetts, and he said no. As to the driver shortage, the County Executive said they are looking into financial incentives to lure drivers to the district. Pittman said he witnessed other transportation firms actively recruiting drivers out of our bus depots to go work with them. And the system is broken–yesterday, Magothy Middle sent out notice at 3:02 pm to parents advising that they just added another route to the list of canceled routes–how does a family plan for that?

In other school news, the General Assembly committee tasked with reviewing the Board of Educations’ recommendation for a statewide mask mandate in schools agreed with them. The mandate passed 10-7 at 2 pm yesterday and that is when it went into effect. All students, visitors, staff, and faculty will be required to wear masks in all school buildings with few exceptions–instrument playing, eating, etc. Now, remember this is only a 180-day measure so unless it is renewed, it will expire on February 22, 2022.

And as we wrap up, some good news for small businesses. The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp is getting set to dole out another $500,000 in grants up to $10,000 each. Ys, it is COVID money. This is for businesses with between 2 and 20 employees–so small businesses in good standing. It is to be used for Digital Services– email broadcasting, CMS systems, digital advertising or website advertising, website design, e-commerce solutions, app development, and the like. They are looking to help expand your business by digital means…so pretty wide open. Again, you need to be a brick and mortar business in good standing and have been in business prior to March of 2020. The applications will open on Monday the 20th at 9 am and I suspect there will be a huge demand…so take a few days to prepare and go get that free money. All of the details and requirements can be found at aaedc.org it’s a long URL so search for the word Digital and it is the 2nd one–Digital Services Grant. Applications will close on October 1 at 5 pm and if history is any indicator, this will be funded very quickly. Remember, this is a GRANT, not a loan.

And finally, congrats to Anna who will be seeing Dave Koz at Maryland Hall tonight with a friend. And to Susan who will be seeing Cracker on Saturday afternoon–Susan, check your Twitter DMs, I need your last name! And over on our All Annapolis Facebook page, there’s a contest to see comedian Noel Casler on Thursday–so you may want to check that out too!

