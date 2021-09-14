September 14, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Active Shooter? Coach Jasper is Back. Mission Escape Rooms.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Anne Arundel County Police responded to a shots fired at an officer call, but it may have turned into something far less serious, we don’t know the answer just yet. There is a new member of the Board of Education. Navy Assistant Coach Jasper is back, but another assistant and support member are gone. Annapolis Green is here with info on an EV showcase. A $2 million scratch-off lottery winner. Mission Escape Rooms donating to local families in need who suffered tornado damage. Ticket Tuesday with Rams Head On Stage…Dave Koz at Maryland Hall and Cracker!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Last night I went to the Open House at the new Classic Theatre of Maryland and just wow! Saw a show from the Unified Jazz Ensemble, toured the facility..it’s impressive, learned about their productions and the cool new education aspect. GREAT theater organization–check it out. Well, it’s another day, so we probably should get into it..shall we?

We don’t have a solid resolution to this first story, but it started out as shots being fired at a police officer in Cape St. Claire. What we know–a woman spotted a teenager in the woods with a gun and when she asked him what he was doing he replied “shooting little critters”. She called the police and there were multiple agencies that responded and a manhunt ensued. There was an officer in the area eating his breakfast in his cruiser and the back window was initially reported as being shot out. As the day progressed, the police eased up on the manhunt, said they had a solid suspect and were trying to locate him, and then they backed away from the police car being shot and suggested it may have been a freaky coincidence that the window just broke at the same time they are looking for. kid with a gun. They also could not say if the gun was real, a toy, or an airsoft bb-type gun. And they also said they had not recovered any casings from the shot-out window. They did say there was not a community threat. And then silence. Hopefully, we’ll find out more this morning, so you want to check back on EyeOnAnnapolis.net for that info.

Last night the Anne Arundel County Council named Gloria Dent to the Board of Education to fill the seat left vacant when Candace Antwine passed away in July. This is for District 1 and Dent will serve through December of 2024.

Speaking of schools, I forgot to check before recording this but you should… aacps.org/buses for the canceled or delayed buses. I did look mid-evening last night and there was only 2 cancellation, but I am pretty sure there are more than that now. Again aacps.org/buses

Yesterday we told you that Wags from The Capital learned that Navy’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Ivin Jasper was canned after Saturday’s Game. Now we learn from Bill Wagner, that apparently it was done without Coach Ken’s knowledge by AD Chet Gladchuck. And after some reflection, Jasper is back as the quarterbacks coach, but lost the offensive coordinator title. Assistant Coach Billy Ray Stutzmann was also fired on Monday for his refusal to be vaccinated. Stutzmann cited religious reasons for not being able to comply with the 100% vaccination requirement. And apparently, David Mahoney, a former player and member of the support staff was also fired for refusal to be vaccinated. I think you may see some serious changes in the coaching staff this year.

Hey, this weekend it is an Electric Vehicle Showcase down at City Dock… well, rather than me blather on… here’s Annapolis Green.

[Elvia Clip]

So there you go. And if you want to buy some of those electric cars or yachts, and you were in the Royal Farms on Ft. Meade Road, and you bought one of those $30 VIP Club scratch-off lottery tickets–you might be able to afford them. The Royal Farms sold a $2 million winner! So congrats to the lucky guy or gal–drinks on you tonight!

And as we start to wrap up. Mission Escape Rooms is stepping up to the plate for the community once again. If you buy an escape at one of their three places on Thursday the 16th, they will donate …not a portion…but 100% of the sales to families in need after suffering damages in the tornado spawned by Ida. If you need help you can email them at [email protected] and they can get you situated. To make sure it counts, book your escape for the 16th online at missionescaperooms.com and use the code IDARELIEF when checking out. Way t go Andy and Jason at Mission Escape Rooms!

And speaking of the Rams Head On Stage, it’s ticket Tuesday, and Laura over there has given me two pairs of tickets. I have two for Dave Koz at Maryland Hall this Wednesday, and 2 to see Cracker this Saturday for a matinee show! We’ll make it easy, just send me a DM on Twitter asking for the tickets ..make sure you let me know what show, and I will pick random winners from the DMs. Oh, and understand that the Dave Koz show will require masks–Maryland Hall is technically owned by the school system. Easy enough!

