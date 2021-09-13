September 13, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Murder in Annapolis. School Bus Woes Continue. Navy Football Woes Continue. Save The Date for Homeowners Expo.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Annapolis Police are investigating the murder of a 17-year old. A man found guilty of injecting semen into a woman in a supermarket was sentenced to ten years in prison. An impatient motorist intentionally struck a crossing guard. Anne Arundel County School bus woes continue and 18 routes are canceled. Navy football was a disappointment, but the day was incredible. The Maryland Corn Maze is opening up and the Homeowners Expo is coming soon.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, September 13th, 2021 this is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! I’m getting pretty excited about the scepter of fall coming. I think we have a few more weeks of heat and then my favorite time of the year kicks in. Hit up the renn fest again yesterday and it was a ton of fun as always–and to be honest, the crowds seem lighter this year. Been there two days and have yet to see the traffic backups we have in the past. OK, enough of that, let’s get into the day’s news, shall we?

Annapolis logged its fourth murder of the year. Late Friday, the Annapolis Police responded to Captain’s Circle for a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered 17-year old Christian Parada deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound. No suspects or motives at this point, but police are asking for help and if anyone has any info, please call 410-260-3439

This is a follow-up to a February 2020 story. A woman shopping at Christopher’s market in Churchton reported that a man had stabbed her with something. They found the guy, Thomas Stemen of Churchton, and found the weapon was a syringe filled with semen. Well, he entered an Alford Plea which does not admit guilt but admits there is enough evidence to convict him…well, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 5 years probation. So Stemen the Semen Stabber is now off the streets for several years.

A Glen Burnie man was cited for assault and numerous traffic offenses after he struck a crossing guard with his Tesla. It happened Friday morning at Shetlands Lane and Tam O Shanter Glen in Glen Burnie. The crossing guard stopped traffic to allow three elementary students to cross and the driver was impatient and purposely drove toward the guard striking her in the leg causing minor injuries and fled the scene. Police easily caught up with him and cited him.

Speaking of schools…once again, 18 routes have been canceled for today–mostly in the Annapolis, South River, and Broadneck feeders. Before heading out to the bus stops you want to check aacps.org/buses to see if your bus is canceled or delayed. Meanwhile, every politician in Anne Arundel County has put out statements saying they are very upset..but offering no solutions. Superintendent Arlotto sent home a note apologizing, but pretty much blaming the contractors. Again, without drivers, there is no short end in sight to this.

Well, what can we say about Navy Football? First off the day was amazing, Navy and Air Force did a terrific job remembering those we lost 20 years ago and honoring their service and legacy and CBS was off the charts great! The pageantry was incredible as it always is but more poignant than ever on 9-11. You can read our live blog of the game at eyeonannapolis.net but the game was horrible and Navy is off to a 0-2 start with a lot of tough games coming up. The final was 23-3 and the majority of that was scored by Air Force in the 4th quarter. Our offense was dismal. How dismal you may ask? Well, Malcolm Perry set an NCAA record in the 2019 Army-Navy game for rushing 304 yards. On Saturday the entire TEAM only rushed for 36. And the dismal offense did not go without repercussions, Bill Wagner of The Capital was the first to report that offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper was fired after the game. I might think that unless Coach Niumatalolo finds a way to turn the team around, that his job as the winningest coach in Navy history may be in jeopardy as well after the season. But do check out eyeonannapolis.net Glenn Miller was on the field for us and got some great shots–and to the Karen on our All Annapolis Facebook page who was so offended that the LeapFrog parachuter photo displayed the flag backward…

SOUND CLIP

we had no control over his jump, and in case you never noticed, if you walk to the other side of any flag that is flying–it will be backward too! And, it was a great photo!

The Maryland Corn Maze is opening up this weekend! This is at the Maryland Sunrise Farm up in Gambrills on Route 175 just off of Route 3… this year’s theme is Road Trip …because no one was traveling for the past year… and the US is carved out of the field and you have some great “stops” at Vegas, Roswell, Joshua Tree, Philly, Disney. and others. Open Friday noon to 7 pm, Saturday 10 am to 7 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm. Tickets are $12.95 or $14.95 and are available online at MDCornMaze.com

And another calendar item for you. With winter coming, you may want to see about getting those repairs and improvements to your house done. The Annapolis Homeowners Expo is back on September 25th and 26th at the Byzantium Center on Riva Road. Nearly 50 vendors and contractors you can meet face to face and get your questions answered about lawns, home improvements, and even antiques. Snap some photos on your phones and bring them. We are a sponsor and are picking up the admission…so there is no cost to you! September 25th and 26th!

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Park Fit. Up next, Margo from 1 North Wealth. Remember, these business spotlights drop at noon every Saturday and are completely free–so if you know of a local business that needs to be spotlighted, let me know, or let them know to reach out to me! And if you missed the bonus pods we dropped with Cracker and AJ Smith, have a listen. And tomorrow is ticket Tuesday so you want to be sure to listen for a chance to win tickets to see Cracker at Rams Head On Stage!

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that coming up in just a bit!

