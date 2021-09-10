September 10, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Bus Woes Continue. Hillman Garage Update. Beers and AACPL.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The bus woes for AACPS continue and Annapolis is trying to help out. Charles County schools cancel dances and homecoming. The Hillman Garage replacement is moving ahead. There’s a hiring fair at the end of the month. Beer and the library–sure why not? And some events with Oasis Marinas and Snag A Slip, Navy Football, Maryland Hall’s Arts Alive, and next week the Paca Girlfriends Party!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 10th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well made it another week… and the weekend is here and it is a special one..the 20th anniversary of 911. I encourage everyone to take some time tomorrow to pause and take a moment to remember those that we lost on that horrible day. OK, so we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The bus woes for Anne Arundel County Schools are showing zero signs of getting better. Yesterday 18 routes were canceled again for the second day and the school system says that their contractors are trying as hard as they can. Unfortunately, most of the cancelations are here in the Annapolis feeder system which has a lot of lower-income students who do not have transportation or whose parents cannot afford to miss work transporting their kids. This is a problem that has been known for the past 18 months and at some point, the school district should be forced to explain why this happened and who was responsible. In the interim, they say that parents system-wide should check the website aacps.org/buses EVERY DAY to see if their children have transportation to school. Last night, four routes had already been canceled. Here in Annapolis, the City, which is not responsible, is trying to step up. Mayor Buckley is looking for City employees that have the appropriate CDL licenses and can pass a background test to volunteer to drive. I had lunch with Police Chief Jackson yesterday and he told me the department is looking to borrow a bus to help alleviate the issue and also that he has told officers to up the patrols near canceled routes to look for kids that may be struggling and offer them rides. No matter how you look at this, it is a mess!

In what may be a sign of things to come, Charles County Schools has canceled all middle school dances and all homecomings for this fall to keep COVID in check. Fingers crossed we don’t get to that point –these kids have had a horrible two years!

Brooks DuBose has a pretty detailed piece in The Capital about the new Hillman Garage project. The project is moving forward and the planning commission is looking for public input–they have a hearing next Wednesday. If all goes well, demolition is scheduled to begin right after the holidays. Demo and construction are expected to take more than a year, and then a reconstruction of City Dock will follow that. The project has a $62 million price tag and to be honest I am still not clear on how it is going to be financed. The Mayor says zero tax dollars will be used, but there is a new resilience authority that has been established which has the ability to get grants, and he has said that the contractors will work for free and be paid for with revenues from the parking fees in a PPP or public-private partnership. I guess we’ll see, but my guess is that tax dollars will be involved!

Visit Annapolis and the Ann Arundel Workforce Development Corporation are at it again! In an effort to jump-start the hospitality industry, they are hosting an in-person hiring fair on September 29th–it’s a Wednesday–at the Crowne Plaza near the Annapolis Mall. It runs from 9 am to noon. There are so many jobs in the industry right now and they expect a big turnout and are asking job seekers to pre-apply at ApplyAnneArundel.com — you can see who is participating, job descriptions, and more. And more will be added all the time. The jobs are there– go get ’em.

You normally don’t think about beer and libraries in the same thought. Well this month, you can! The Anne Arundel County Public Library has partnered with Pherm, Crooked Crab, and Forward Brewing along with Hysteria Taphouse to offer exclusive library blonde ale. It’s all to celebrate the centennial of the library. The ales will be released next week–Wednesday through Saturday and true to the craft beer craze they have some great names– Seeds Sown from Forward, One for the Books from Crooked Crab, Read the Book from Pherm, and I Don’t Remember the Title, but the Cover was Blonde from Hystria! So head to your area local brewery and celebrate the library next week! More details at aacpl.net/foundation/cheers Again, libraries have become SO cool…

And as we wrap up, not enough going on to warrant a full weekend wrap-up, so here is the abridged version. Tonight from 5-8 down at Ego Alley–check out the Cutwater Event… Cutwater Yachts will be provided by Pocket yacht Company, Cutwater cocktails (sense a theme here) will be provided by Katcef Brothers, and music by Sparks & McCoy. All brought to you by Snag A Slip (Air BNB for the boat set) and Oasis Marinas… it’s gonna be at 110 Compromise–the old Fawcetts building. Also, tonight is Arts Alive at Maryland Hall–celebrate the arts outside under the stars and when I looked last night, there were a few tickets left so if you are a procrastinator looking for a fabulous evening- marylandhall.org is where you need to go now. Tomorrow is the Navy – Air Force football game. It will be a terrific game no matter who comes out on top and there will be many remembrances of service academy grads that were lost on 911. It will be a VERY moving afternoon. The kick-off is at 330 pm. March-on is around 3:15 pm and a flyover about 3:25 pm — so yes, that’s why there are jets! And later tonight it is the sold-out (as always) Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park–if you are going–have a blast, if you missed out…buy those tickets early next year. And speaking of buying tickets early–the Paca Girlfriends Party is this Tuesday the 14th. The general admission tickets are sold out but some VIPs remain and this is THE party of the year for the ladies of Annapolis …or so I am told –stupid Y chromosome. But check it out and get your tickets at pacagirlfriends.com. and this benefits Historic Annapolis!

OK so that’s it for the news but a reminder that coming up tomorrow for the Local Business Spotlight- the fun guys from Park Fit, next Saturday is Margo from 1 North Wealth. We dropped a bonus podcast with Cracker yesterday at noon..and have another one coming up with AJ Smith…and THAT is one show you want to see at Rams Head On Stage–trust me on that one.

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, stay safe, wash those hands, be kind to people, keep the Delta variant away and we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

