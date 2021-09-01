September 1, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Ida is Coming. Annapolis Bonds. Man Shot on Ritchie Hwy. The Arc Gets Grant.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… Tropical Depression Ida is coming and the City of Annapolis is helping residents and businesses prepare. Annapolis received an AA1 bond rating. Anne Arundel County Police investigating a shooting along Ritchie Highway in Severna Park and a peeping Tom incident in Glen Burnie. The Arc Central Chesapeake received a $50K grant. Some upcoming podcasts and Ticket Tuesday winners for the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Wilma Lee sail!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to what is shaping up to be a rainy Hump Day. Here’s your tip before the rains come–go make sure any drains around your home are clear and not blocked or clogged with leaves! We do have a good amount of news today, so, let’s get into it, shall we?

The big news of the day is the weather and George Young from DCMDVA Weather will be here in a bit to break it all down–he was up at 5 getting the latest runs. But, it looks like we have a storm coming and Mitchelle Stephenson, the spokesperson for the City of Annapolis is here with some information about what the City is doing to prepare and to help you prepare!

MITCHELLE STEPHENSON

And speaking of Annapolis–some good news. And news that has Mayor Gavin Buckley thumping his chest heading into an election. Moody’s just released their bond rating on the City and we got an AA1 which is the second-highest score possible. This matches the bond ratings from the other two firms–Standard & Poors and Fitch. It also matches the County’s rating but falls a notch below the State’s AAA rating. Mayor Buckley said in a statement, ” When I came into office, it was painful but necessary to upend the city’s budget process. Now every expenditure has a line item in the city budget and every outlay of city finds is accounted for through a process.” This budget shuffle, which the two mayors prior to Buckley also did…came along with a significant property tax hike in Buckley’s first year that Buckley campaigned against.

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating what might be a case of road rage that sent a man to the hospital after being shot while driving along Ritchie Highway. Police say the victim was driving in the area of Jumpers Hole Road and Ritchie Highway in Severna Park (the police say this is Severna Park, but it seems more Pasadena to me) at 4 am yesterday when he was shot by an unknown suspect from a dark-colored vehicle that ultimately fled. The victim drove himself to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking anyone that may have been in the area to see anything to call them at 410-222-4700

And not too far up the road, they arrested a man from the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie for peeping also in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane. He was spotted by a resident on Monday evening and after a very brief investigation, they located and arrested the 44-year old man.

And congrats and good news to The Arc Central Chesapeake Region. They received a $50,000 Community Support Grant from the Arundel Community Development Services. Jonathan Rondeau, the President, and CEO said that the grant would provide support to families who need childcare, recovering from COVID, or to complete tasks they cannot complete with their child. A great organization and great use to support everyone in the community!

As we start to wrap up, late last night we released a weather update podcast from George and as this storm plays out today, there may be more. We do have a beercast releasing a bit later today with our friends from Katcef Brothers–and since they are now selling wine, spirits, and beer..I probably need to stop calling it a beercast! So, keep your eyes open for that!

And finally, congrats to Scott and Stephanie–each of them scored a pair of tickets to sail on the Skipjack Wilma Lee from the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park–they will have a great time guaranteed, and make sure you tell Captain Rick I said hello. And for those that didn’t win–, we have more coming next Tuesday but you definitely should check out the museum in person.. and online at amaritime.org

