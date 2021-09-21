Senator Elfreth, Delegates Henson and Jones File for Re-Election

On September 7, 2021, Senator Sarah Elfreth (D–District 30), Delegate Shaneka Henson (D–District 30A) and Delegate Dana Jones (D–District 30A), representing Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, filed Tuesday for re-election. The State will hold its Primary Election on June 28, 2022 and the General Election on November 8, 2022.

“In these uncertain times of the pandemic and partisan politics, District 30 has a proven team of legislators working for our community,” said Senator Elfreth. “I am proud to be running for re-election with Delegates Henson and Jones. Together, we have already helped pass landmark legislation in Maryland, aided and advocated for over 5,000 constituents who contacted our offices, and secured millions in funding each year for critical local projects. It’s been the honor of my life to represent District 30 in the State Senate — and there is work ahead to continue to protect our environment, keep our communities safe, and support Maryland families and small businesses.”

Delegate Henson said about seeking a second term: “I am excited to seek re-election with Senator Elfreth and Delegate Jones. I believe we are an experienced and dynamic ticket.” Delegate Henson added, “As a product of Maryland’s public schools, I am committed to supporting our students’ success in the classroom and in the community. I will continue to support the production of affordable housing, pass laws that make our communities and workplaces safer, increase opportunities for small business growth, protect our greenspaces, and tackle systemic inequities like gender pay gaps and diversity in higher education.”

“I am proud to have served the constituents of District 30a through the past year-and-a-half with such effective legislators as Senator Elfreth and Delegate Henson,” said Delegate Jones. “I am eager to continue my work on the issues that matter to the residents of our district, especially improving schools, protecting voting rights, restoring the Chesapeake Bay, supporting those in need and increasing government transparency and accountability.”

Senator Elfreth and Delegates Henson and Jones will be hosting regular outdoor neighborhood gatherings with constituents on Sundays beginning in October. More information to be provided and can be found on their websites: www.SarahElfreth.com, www.ShanekaHenson.com, www.DanaJones30A.com.

