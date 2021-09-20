Route 100 Crash Claims Life of Orchard Beach Woman

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal crash along Route 100 that claimed the life of an Orchard Beach woman earlier this afternoon.

On September 20, 2021, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to eastbound Route 100 west of Catherine Avenue for a reported crash.

The investigation revealed that a 2020 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on Route 100 when it left the roadway and struck several trees that lined the highway. Witnesses reported prior to the crash that the Dodge Caravan was being operated in a negligent manner. The driver, identified as a 33-year old woman from the 7900 Block of Sea Breeze Drive in Orchard Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire officials.

The primary cause of the crash appears that the driver failed to drive within a single lane. Evidence of impairment was found on the scene and toxicology/autopsy results are pending.

