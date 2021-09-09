Repeat Offender Sentenced to 30 Years for Attempted Murder at Maryland Live Casino

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Alonta Johnson, 28, of Baltimore was sentenced to 30 years of active incarceration for the attempted second-degree murder of Anthony Jeppi in the parking garage at Maryland Live Casino.

A jury found the defendant guilty of attempted second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of a crime of violence and lesser included charges on July 22, 2021.

“There’s no reason that a simple disagreement should lead to an individual being shot. The defendant’s actions were cold and callous and this sentence holds him accountable for his actions,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “Additionally, I would like to thank police and prosecutors who worked diligently in securing justice for Mr. Jeppi. We are fortunate to have the technology that was crucial in identifying the defendant and presenting that evidence in the courtroom.”

On July 19, 2020, Anthony Jeppi and three friends were leaving the Maryland Live Casino in Hanover when he walked past a silver Infiniti sedan in the parking lot occupied by a driver who was later identified as the defendant, Alonta Johnson. A verbal exchange occurred between Mr. Jeppi and the driver who then fired one round of bullets into Mr. Jeppi’s torso, shattering two ribs and penetrating his spleen. The driver then fled the scene. The victim was transported to University of Maryland Medical Center Shock Trauma where he underwent surgery and ultimately had to have his spleen removed. Surgeons were unable to remove the projectile due to its proximity to his spine. The victim was only able to provide police officers with a brief description of his assailant.

During the investigation, a detective with the Anne Arundel Police Department reviewed the shooting on camera. The visuals revealed that the driver of the silver Infiniti had possibly entered the casino earlier that morning and provided an interim Motor Vehicle Administration identification to staff in the name of Alonta Johnson. Using license plate reader technology, the detective discovered a silver Infiniti sedan exiting the mall approximately two minutes after the shooting. A warrant was initiated and an alert was placed on the vehicle.

Two days later on July 21, 2020, Alonta Johnson was arrested in Baltimore City on unrelated charges of fleeing from police and gun possession. During his arrest, body camera footage from a Baltimore City police officer showed that the defendant was wearing a pendant and watch identical to that of the shooting suspect who entered the Maryland Live Casino. A few days later, the silver Infiniti was located in Baltimore City by a mobile license plate reader. A search warrant was obtained and the vehicle was towed to Anne Arundel County for evidence collection. Later, the Anne Arundel County Police Department retrieved the pendant, watch and car keys which were located on the defendant during his unrelated arrest in Baltimore City.

The defendant was on probation for a previous armed robbery conviction in 2014.

