Rehab 2 Perform Named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc 5000

Inc. magazine recently revealed that Rehab 2 Perform is No. 1398 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are excited to be named as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US for the second straight year. The business landscape over the past year was extremely challenging and to be able to continue our growth trajectory, while keeping our team and our community safe, speaks volumes to the culture and dynamics of our team”, stated Dr. Josh Funk, CEO & Founder of Rehab 2 Perform.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Rehab 2 Perform is a fitness-focused physical therapy company with five locations, soon to be six, across Maryland. Established in 2014, R2P bridges the gap between the medical and performance spectrum and has quickly changed the narrative within the physical therapy industry through its innovative delivery of services and standard of care.

