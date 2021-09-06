Police Investigating Noose Found on Lynching Memorial in Severna Park

On September 5, 2021, at approximately 11:00 am., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Severna Park Library located at 43 West McKinsey Road for vandalism to the “Lynching in Anne Arundel County” historical marker.

A citizen was walking by when they noticed a piece of twine hanging under the sign that appeared to be in the shape of a noose.

Officers and supervisors responded to the scene and Detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, please call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

