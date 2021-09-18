Pittman Named Mark Wedemeyer as Director of Inspections and Permits

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the appointment of Mark Wedemeyer as the Director of the Department of Inspections and Permits.

“Mark Wedemeyer has already made improvements in the Department of Inspections and Permits in the three short months he has been the acting director,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Mark has significantly reduced the inspections and permitting backlog and understands customer service. He knows how to get the job done without sacrificing public safety or the environment.”

Wedemeyer began his career in the private sector working in the civil engineering industry securing subdivision and permit approvals for land development projects. However, he is not new to County government. Wedemeyer previously worked in the Office of Planning & Zoning as a Planning Administrator overseeing a multidisciplinary team of engineers, planners and environmental reviewers responsible for residential subdivision and commercial site plan reviews as well as grading and building permit reviews.

In 2016, Wedemeyer returned to Anne Arundel County government as the Assistant Director of Inspections and Permits. In total, he possesses over 32 years of experience in both public and private sector development projects, capital improvement projects, inspections and permitting services. During the past three months as the Acting Director, Wedemeyer worked with staff to eliminate a three week processing backlog for permit applications prior to the office re-opening to the public and a three week backlog for building inspections to three days. The Department has reduced code compliance investigation responses from five to three business days, with 100% of all complaint investigations completed within three days.

In his spare time Mark enjoys spending time with his wife, Michele and their sons, Zach and Kyle. His hobbies include running, mountain biking, and photography.

Category: Local News, NEWS