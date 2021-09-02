Pittman Declares State of Emergency, Announces Resources for Victims of Tornado

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman declared a Local State of Emergency in response to damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida on Wednesday, Sept. 1, leaving significant damage to commercial and residential areas of Annapolis and Edgewater. No injuries have been reported.

“Last night I was in the worst-hit parts of Londontown checking on residents. It was an impressive display of community and government getting things done,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “City and County work as a team in these situations, and what they’re facing in the commercial strip in Annapolis along West Street and in the residential areas south in Edgewater is devastating. We will continue to work as a team to ensure the recovery of our residents and businesses.”

The state of emergency executive order, found here, allows Anne Arundel County to deploy resources and implement the emergency powers of the County Executive to protect the health and safety of its citizens. The County Executive toured damaged areas yesterday evening along West Street in Annapolis and in the Londontowne community, and joined Governor Hogan this morning to observe the impact at Center of Applied Technology South in Edgewater.

County Executive Pittman and Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Preeti Emrick also announced a new web damage assessment portal launched by OEM in partnership with the Fire Department. The web damage assessment tool will be used for gathering data on damages caused by the storm.

“Data collection helps determine the severity of impact an incident or disaster has on individuals and communities, which can help us prepare for future events,” OEM Director Preeti Emrick said.

Residents and businesses can report any damage that was incurred as a result of the severe weather event by filling out the Anne Arundel County Damage Assessment Data Collection form through Sept. 23, 2021 – the form can be found at www.aacounty.org/damagesurvey. Residents and businesses should note that the tool is not a substitute for submitting insurance claims and that the damage assessment submission does not in any way guarantee federal, state, or local reimbursement.

County agencies are continuing to respond to the aftermath of the storm alongside residents and community groups. The Department of Public Works has deployed dumpsters to impacted areas as noted below, These dumpsters have been provided for county residents to dispose of storm debris. Residents are asked to limit the use of these dumpsters to storm-related debris only:

Debris Management #1

Type: Two (2) dumpsters

Location: Lot across from Woodland Beach VFD

Debris Management #2

Type: Two (2) Dumpsters

Location #1: 400 Block of Shore Dr

Location marked with “Permit Parking Only” sign

Location #2: 1900 Block of Shore Dr.

Location marked with “Permit Parking Only” sign

Impacted residents can also visit one of two family assistance centers from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. today. The Edgewater family assistance center will be located at the Southern District Police Station community room. The Annapolis family assistance center will be located at the Mount Olive AME Church.

Residents can also report damage by contacting the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600. If the call is after hours, residents should leave a message with their name, number, and the type and amount of damage incurred.

An alternate format is available upon request. Contact the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600 or [email protected]. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

