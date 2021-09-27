Phillips Charitable Foundation Awards $20,000 Grant to Light House

The Light House in Annapolis was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Phillips Charitable Foundation, Inc. This grant award directly funds The Light House’s efforts to provide shelter, transitional housing, and eviction prevention programs to an ever-growing number of individuals and families impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

“Treating clients with dignity and respect is at the core of how The Light House addresses the cycle of homelessness,” stated Executive Director, Jo Ann Mattson. “Securing a safe, stable living environment is fundamental to supporting self-sufficiency; without stable housing, it is impossible to address an individual’s underlying causes of homelessness, be it unemployment, poverty or health. As a result, The Light House places a strong emphasis on our transitional housing program, homeless prevention, and diversion from shelter as the most effective means of securing dignified living. These life-saving programs rely on the generosity of our community and we are deeply grateful for the continued support from our friends at the Phillips Charitable Foundation, Inc.”

For over 30 years, The Light House has been providing vital basic needs services for neighbors struggling with homelessness and poverty. Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the number of individuals and families The Light House serves has increased by 40%. Last year alone, The Light House provided emergency and transitional housing for 169 individuals including 32 children. In addition, their Safe Harbour Resource Center staff assisted over 240 households at risk of losing their housing and successfully prevented them from becoming homeless. As the organization continues to be met with a historic increase in need, the generous funding from the Phillips Charitable Foundation, Inc. will enable The Light House to serve as many vulnerable individuals and families as they possibly can.

