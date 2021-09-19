Nominations Open for 2021 Governor’s Service Awards

The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism and Maryland’s State Service Commission today opened nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Service Awards.

“The 38th Annual Governor’s Service Awards will recognize innovative, responsive, caring Marylanders across our state making a difference who exemplify the true character of service by demonstrating the ability to overcome any challenge and help others,” said Nicki Fiocco, Director of the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism.

In 2020, 18 individuals and groups were recognized by Governor Hogan and the State of Maryland.

The deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 24. Nominations will be reviewed by a panel of community leaders and volunteers, as well as commissioners and staff of the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism.

Award categories include:

Maryland Strong: An individual or organization that made an extraordinary contribution to Maryland communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An individual or organization that made an extraordinary contribution to Maryland communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hometown Hero: An individual or group that benefited a local community through a single act or longer effort.

An individual or group that benefited a local community through a single act or longer effort. AmeriCorps Alum: A Maryland AmeriCorps Alum whose commitment to embody service beyond their term of AmeriCorps service continues to bring about positive community change.

A Maryland AmeriCorps Alum whose commitment to embody service beyond their term of AmeriCorps service continues to bring about positive community change. Corporate Business: A corporation or business (50 employees or more) investing in exceptional, transformative employee volunteering that fuels employee fulfillment and fosters increased civic engagement in the community.

A corporation or business (50 employees or more) investing in exceptional, transformative employee volunteering that fuels employee fulfillment and fosters increased civic engagement in the community. Emerging Leader: An individual or group who recently took initiative to meet a community need through local organizing and volunteering.

An individual or group who recently took initiative to meet a community need through local organizing and volunteering. First Responder : Any individual employed in an emergency service occupation whose service has gone above and beyond the call of duty in a capacity outside of paid employment.

Any individual employed in an emergency service occupation whose service has gone above and beyond the call of duty in a capacity outside of paid employment. Faith-Based : An individual, family, group/team, or youth that volunteers through a faith-based community organization.

An individual, family, group/team, or youth that volunteers through a faith-based community organization. Government Employee/Agency : A government employee or agency at the local, state, or federal level that has provided outstanding volunteer service to the state outside of regular work operations.

A government employee or agency at the local, state, or federal level that has provided outstanding volunteer service to the state outside of regular work operations. Group : A group or team of two or more people that volunteer together on the same project(s) under a group or team name.

A group or team of two or more people that volunteer together on the same project(s) under a group or team name. Individual : An individual who volunteers.

: An individual who volunteers. Lifetime Achievement: An individual who has a record of 20 years or more in volunteerism and community service.

An individual who has a record of 20 years or more in volunteerism and community service. National Service: An individual member of any National Service program (AmeriCorps, VISTA, or Senior Corps) who has demonstrated outstanding volunteer service beyond the requirements of the designated program.

An individual member of any National Service program (AmeriCorps, VISTA, or Senior Corps) who has demonstrated outstanding volunteer service beyond the requirements of the designated program. Nonprofit Volunteer Program : A nonprofit whose volunteers have shown exemplary service in carrying out the mission of the organization through direct service to the community.

A nonprofit whose volunteers have shown exemplary service in carrying out the mission of the organization through direct service to the community. Small Business : A corporation or business (of 50 employees or less) investing in exceptional, transformative employee volunteering that fuels employee fulfillment and fosters increased civic engagement in the community.

A corporation or business (of 50 employees or less) investing in exceptional, transformative employee volunteering that fuels employee fulfillment and fosters increased civic engagement in the community. Veteran: An individual who has served or is serving in the armed forces and volunteers in a Maryland community outside of paid employment.

An individual who has served or is serving in the armed forces and volunteers in a Maryland community outside of paid employment. Volunteer Program: A program whose volunteers have shown exemplary service in carrying out the mission of the organization.

A program whose volunteers have shown exemplary service in carrying out the mission of the organization. Youth: An individual (age 18 or younger) who volunteers.

Learn more here: http://gosv.maryland.gov/governors-service-awards.

