More Than 10,000 Marylanders Have Died From COVID; Hogan Orders Flags Lowered

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has directed state flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in remembrance of the more than 10,000 Marylanders lost to COVID-19:

“More than 10,000 lives have now been taken from us by this deadly virus. Each of these Marylanders was the most important person in the world to someone, and our prayers are with all the family members and loved ones who are grieving.

“We have overcome so much over the last 19 months. Our recovery continues, and more people are getting vaccinated every day. But even while the worst may be behind us, this virus remains a significant threat to the vulnerable.

“Together, as we resolve never to forget any of these 10,011 Marylanders, I ask all the people of our great state to remain Maryland Strong and to have faith that we will emerge from this better and more resilient than ever before.”

