Monica Alvarado, Feed Anne Arundel to be Featured on Good Morning America

On September 7, 2021, viewers of Good Morning America will see a familiar sight and most likely a familiar face as the morning show comes to the Eastport section of Annapolis.

Monica Alvarado, who was the driving force behind Feed Anne Arundel will be spotlighted by ABC’s flagship morning program on their Rise and Shine series.

Feed Anne Arundel (listen to the podcast below) was born from the COVID-19 pandemic and the very real possibility of massive failures in the restaurant sector. Monica is the owner of the popular waterside cafe, Bread & Butter Kitchen, in Eastport. With unemployment skyrocketing, food insecurity was becoming a larger problem than it already was for many. The concept of Feed Anne Arundel was to pay restaurants to prepare nutritional meals to distribute to those in need within our own community. It was a win-win for everyone.

While not at full capacity, some food service jobs could be saved and restaurants were able to keep the lights on. And finding a nutritious meal would be one less thing to worry about for those struggling with the pandemic. And it was a roaring success.

Donations from the community flooded in, grants were awarded, and food distribution points were expanded to reach every corner of Anne Arundel County. More than 70 restaurants from Glen Burnie to Deale were involved in the effort.

And while the pandemic seems to be waning a bit, for now, the need is still great and the mission continues. With yesterday’s tornado, there are many families and businesses in need along with or first responders who remain at the scenes.

And once again, Feed Anne Arundel stepped up to the plate to prepare nutritious meals for those in need and those that are working around the clock to rebuild the areas damaged by the tornado. In addition to handling a pre-planned taping ith Good Morning America, Monica and Bread and Butter Kitchen, along with partners Fado and Carpaccio, was busy preparing nearly 500 meals for distribution today.

On Tuesday, America will see how resilient and how caring our community really is as Good Morning America shines its spotlight on Maryland’s capital city.

Alvarado just returned from a well-deserved vacation to learn that in her absence, her staff had to call the police two times to handle customers who refused to honor her mask policy. Some of her employees are compromised and it is not worth the risk, so she asks anyone inside to wear a mask. There are options for those opposed, delivery at the door for takeaway, outside table service, etc. But, along with those unwilling to follow the policy, comes vitriolic and nasty online reviews. Alvarado said that she feels horrible for the staff that needs to put up with the behavior and will be closing the cafe one day next week, giving all employees a paid day off, plus a $100 cash bonus as a thank you.

And that is exactly why Annapolis is the community it is!

But for now, there are meals to be made.

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB