Military Bowl Honors Arundel High Teacher

The Military Bowl Foundation, in partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation, is recognizing Arundel High School teacher Johanna Ricker for her contributions in the classroom.

Ricker, who is one of the co-founders of the Global Community Citizenship course that is now a requirement for all Anne Arundel County Public Schools students, is being presented $1,000 through DonorsChoose for a classroom project as part of the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers.

“Teachers make such an amazing impact on so many of our future leaders and we are so impressed by what Johanna and her colleagues have done,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “To create a new class and make such a difference in our young adults is truly remarkable.”

Ricker, who has taught at Arundel for 10 years, is one of the equity leads at the Gambrills school. During the global pandemic last year, she took the opportunity to earn a master’s degree in trauma-informed education, hoping that she would be able to use the knowledge to help her students.

“The Global Community Citizenship class teaches students about themselves, their community and change-making,” Ricker said. “What do students care about? What do they want to see different in the world? We empower kids that they don’t need money to change the world, that each of us has gifts and talents to make a difference and we don’t need to wait. It’s also a good place for students to discuss what is going on in the world and build empathy for others.”

The class was created five years ago at Arundel High and is now taught to every student in the county’s 13 public high schools.

The College Football Playoff Foundation is the community engagement arm of the College Football Playoff and works in partnership with institutions of higher education, sports organizations, corporations and nonprofits to support educators and improve U.S. student outcomes. Extra Yard for Teachers, the CFP Foundation’s primary initiative, seeks to elevate the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers. September 14 is designated the Big Day for Teachers as partners across the country celebrate educators.

Ricker thanked the Military Bowl Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers for her gift, noting that she has in mind several ways the money will improve resources for Arundel’s students.

“This is truly going to make a difference,” Ricker said. “I’m very grateful. Thank you. I love my job so much. It’s amazing how it feels to wake up and have purpose.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS