Meade High Teacher, Jing Dai, Named Finalist for Maryland Teacher of the Year

Meade High School Chinese teacher Jing Dai today was named a finalist for the 2021-2022 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education.

Dai, a 10-year teaching veteran who has spent her entire Anne Arundel County Public Schools career at Meade High School, is one of eight finalists for the award. AACPS has had finalists in six of the last seven years, and four AACPS teachers have earned the state award since the program began in 1986.

“It is such a great honor for me to be a finalist,” Dai said. “I appreciate our county so much and our county is a team. I am a product of Meade High School and Anne Arundel County.”

Dai also specifically thanked the team at Meade, where she did her student teaching before beginning her career.

“All the teachers and staff, we are friends, she said. “We face different challenges but we smile and encourage each other and cheer each other. It is a great place.”

The other finalists are:

Sidney Thomas of Baltimore City

Brianna Ross of Baltimore County

Adrin Leak of Prince George’s County

Stephanie MacKenzie of Queen Anne’s County

Lauren Greer of Talbot County

Caroline Schlegel of Washington County

Dustin Thomas of Wicomico County.

Dai holds an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme Instructional Certificate and an AVID Pathway Certification. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Chinese Language Teachers Association.

“Walking into her classroom is like walking into an educational adventure where no two days are ever the same,” Meade High School Principal Dr. Frederick Rivers wrote in his nomination of Ms. Dai for Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. “She creates space that allows all students to thrive and feel supported learning entirely in Chinese. From Chinese 1 to AP/IB DP Chinese, she makes learning fun and students want to be there.”

“Ms. Dai demonstrates an unparalleled dedication to the students in the Chinese program not just at Meade, but at other schools as well.” Jennifer Quinn, Meade High School’s International Baccalaureate Coordinator, wrote in her nomination letter.

Source : AACPS

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS