Maryland Hall Wraps Up the Outdoor Front Stairs Series Tonight

Maryland Hall announces summer concerts as part of the Front Stairs Series, a fun season of outdoor performances and activities. Launched in October 2020 with the Eastport Oyster Boys, the Front Stairs Series transforms the iconic façade of Maryland Hall’s historic building into a stage for energetic outdoor shows. Guests enjoy the show from the cultural core’s front campus, recently enhanced with the installation of Patrick Dougherty’s interactive stick sculpture “The Old Home Place.”

Maryland Hall Resident Company Ballet Theatre of Maryland opened the 2021 Front Stairs Series with Momentum earlier this Spring. Other notable shows in recent weeks have included a Hood2Good Youth Artist Showcase and WTMD’s Saturday Morning Tunes Beatles Family Festival. All Front Stairs shows are either low-cost or free. Still to come this season:

Hood2Good Youth Artist Showcase – Wednesday, September 22, 7 pm

Tickets are free for the Youth Artist Showcase.

Maryland Hall reopened its indoor Main Theatre to the public during Annapolis Arts Week in June 2021. After a nearly 15 month pause due to COVID-19 restrictions, an in-person audience gathered indoors to watch a free film screening of the documentary Rivers and Tides. Indoor performances in the Main Theatre will continue this summer with productions by Rams Head Presents including Ann Wilson on August 15 and Tower of Power on August 17. Resident Company performances (Annapolis Opera, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Theatre of Maryland and Live Arts Maryland) are slated to return to the Main Theatre in Fall 2021.

For Front Stairs Series tickets and details, visit marylandhall.org.

