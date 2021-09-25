Man Sent to Shock-Trauma After Being Shot in Glen Burnie

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace in Glen Burnie last night.

On September 24, 2021, at approximately 10:25 pm Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace for reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Responding officers received information that a male subject was laying on the ground in the 8000 block of Crainmont Drive. Officers located the 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

While checking the area, officers located evidence that suggests the shooting occurred in the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace.

Detectives are currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Eastern District at (410) 222-6145 or our anonymous tip line at (410) 222-4700.

Category: NEWS